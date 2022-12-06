Try these five workout snacks before your next sweat session

Working out daily is quintessential to staying fit and agile. But to make the most of your sweat sessions, it’s important to pay attention to your pre-workout snacks that not just nourish your body but also help enhance your performance and boost recovery after a strenuous exercise routine. Lovneet Batra, a nutritionist, recently took to Instagram to share a few such snack ideas that you can munch on before you hit the gym next time.

“To go longer and stronger, fuel up on these snacks before your next sweat session,” the expert wrote, sharing five healthy pre-workout snacks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovneet Batra (@lovneetb)

Banana smoothie (1 glass)

Banana smoothies make for a perfect pre-workout snack because “they may help you feel full due to the presence of resistant starch or pectin”. Also, bananas are packed with potassium, a mineral that aids in maintaining nerve and muscle function, and carbs that give you the energy needed to complete your sweat session.

Sweet potato chaat

Sweet potatoes are a great source of complex carbohydrates with a low glycemic index which makes them “one of the best forms of carbs for sustainable, slow-releasing energy throughout an intense workout”, Batra said.

Black coffee (1 cup) and banana (1)

How about giving your workout an extra boost by having 1 cup of black coffee before hitting the gym? “This popular drink has been linked to greater strength, power, and endurance during a workout,” the nutritionist wrote. In addition to that, have a banana, too, as “it is easy to digest and provides a good amount of potassium, an electrolyte that gets depleted when you sweat during physical exertion.”

Coconut water

Coconut water is the good ol’ workout snack which will help restore hydration and replenish electrolytes lost during exercise. “Plus, coconut water is packed with potassium, which ensures you do not start cramping mid-workout,” Batra explained.

Peanut butter (1 tbsp) + wholegrain bread (1 slice)

Advertisement

This combination is “an excellent fuel for strength training with a mix of good fats, protein and carbs”.

Prior to this, macrobiotic nutritionist and chef Shonali Sabherwal had explained that “having a pre-workout meal is all about sustaining your energy levels through a workout”. She wrote, “The kind of calories you eat fuel the body… You can’t just eat anything, and expect to power through your workout.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shonali Sabherwal (@soulfoodshonali)

Here’s what Sabherwal recommended:

*Your pre-workout snack should comprise carbohydrates, protein, and a fat

*Calories to be consumed for a 60-minute workout would be 200, anything longer would be up to 400 calories

*Oats, brown rice, and millets are some sustained energy carbohydrates

*Sourdough with avocado (good carbs and fat) and some protein (tofu or any non-vegetarian protein)

*Incorporating MCT (medium-chain triglyceride) oil works well as a good fat and provides great energy

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!