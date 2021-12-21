Fuel your body right with nourishing pre-workout snack; here’s why

Looking to make the best of your workouts? It is time you pay attention to what you are feeding your body. After all, nutrition and diet, along with workout, can help you achieve your fitness goals without making you lose sleep over it. Here’s nutritionist Lovneet Batra sharing why pre-workout snacks are essential.

“Working out makes us feel free and alive. Workout sessions are sometimes energetic and sometimes challenging. Before we go to out for our workout sessions, we should provide our body with some fuel,” she said in an Instagram post.

So, what should we eat before workout?

Fruits are a good option because they are quick to digest and can be eaten on-the-go.

Pre-workout snacks serve a number of purposes, according to Batra.

*Prevents hypoglycemia, or low blood sugar, which can cause symptoms such as dizziness, lightheadedness and general fatigue—all of which can make even the easiest run unpleasant.

*Helps the stomach feel satiated which curbs hunger.

*Allows you to top off your muscle glycogen stores and also contribute direct fuel for your working muscles, mentioned Batra.

When to have the snack?

Per Batra, the time frame between snacking and working out “is a matter of personal experimentation”.

“A general rule that should be followed is: the closer to the workout you are, the smaller and simpler your snack should be,” she shared.

