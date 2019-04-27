Practice these yoga asanas in the morning for a healthy day ahead

A healthy beginning sets you up for a day filled with happiness and positivity. Taking out time for yourself every morning to balance and focus that inner energy of the mind and body through yoga is a great way to begin your day.

Advertising

Through the practice of various asanas and pranayam techniques, the body achieves the ability to remain balanced, calm and full of energy. Yoga creates that synergy between the body and mind which gives you the means to achieve all your set tasks and goals.

Incorporate the practice of these asanas to your morning and experience a positive shift in your physical and emotional self, suggests lifestyle coach grand master Akshar.

Begin with sukshma vyayaam, or subtle movements to the individual parts, starting with your feet and moving up to your neck. Mobilise your joints and gently stretch the various body muscles.

Samasthithi

Advertising

*Begin by standing up straight with your feet together.

*Allow your arms to hover beside your body.

*Close your eyes and focus on remaining still with minimal shift of body weight.

This asana practice aligns your body’s energy and brings balance, preparing you for the physical movements to come.

Tadasan

*Stand in samasthithi with your feet together.

*Stretch your arms upward and intertwine the fingers of both palms with each other.

*Ensure that your palms are facing up as you stretch your arms towards the sky.

*As your arms reach further up, you will feel a gentle stretch of your shoulders and back as well, releasing tension and helping in your posture.

*Hold the posture for five seconds.

Vrikasan

*Begin with samasthithi.

*Shift your body weight onto your left leg as you gently raise your right foot off the floor.

*Bend your leg sideways at the knee and cradle your foot in your palms.

*Use your palms to position your right foot flat over your inner thigh.

*Ensure your knee is pointing to your right.

*Let go off your foot and bring your palms together in pranam mudra.

*Hold your pranam mudra over your heart chakra.

*Balance your body as you remain in this posture for five seconds.

*Repeat the same by alternating the legs.

Padahastha asana

*Begin with samasthithi and ensure your feet remain together.

*Inhale as you extend your arms upward.

*Exhale deeply and empty your stomach of air as you bend your upper body forward.

*Place your palms flat on the floor beside your feet.

*Your knees may have a very slight bend.

*Ensure that your spine is straight and that your back in not hunched

*Hold the posture for five seconds.

Ashwa sanchalan asana

*Begin with samasthithi.

*Move to padahasthasan.

*Bend both knees slightly and shift your body weight onto your palms and your left foot.

*Bring your right foot off the floor and take it towards the rear end of your mat.

*Place your feet such that your sole is facing upward

*Balance your body weight on all four limbs.

*Ensure that your left ankle and knee are in a straight line, perpendicular to the floor.

*Your spine must curve inward to prevent any hunching of the back.

*Focus your gaze forward.

*Remain in this posture for five seconds.

*Repeat the same by alternating the legs.

Bhujang asana

*Lie down on your stomach with your legs parallel to each other.

*Bend your arms at the elbow and place your palms flat on the floor, on either side of your chest.

*Apply pressure on your palms to propel your chest off the floor.

*Create an inward arch of the spine and focus your gaze upward to give a gentle stretch to your spine.

*Ensure that your navel remains on the floor and your elbows are tucked in.