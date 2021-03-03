Effective expert tips to improve your posture

Improve your posture with these tips. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Posture instability and back issues are common problems these days owing to a sedentary lifestyle and bad posture. However, some simple lifestyle changes, including how one sits, stands, drives, or does any other day-to-day activity can help immensely.

Pilates trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shared some effective tips to keep in mind while going about one’s routine activities to ensure you don’t slouch and your posture problems are corrected on time.

Take a look at her Instagram post below:

“We tend to develop bad posture without even realising it, and this leads to several musculoskeletal problems like pain in the neck/cervical, lower back, hip and knee. Here is a quick tip for you to bring awareness to little things that can improve your posture,” she said, while demonstrating how to improve one’s posture.

While using your phone

Don’t keep your neck bent while using your phone. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Don’t keep your neck bent while using your phone. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Pelvis tilted

Shoulders rounded

Back unsupported

How to improve posture?

Mobile should be at eye level

The back should be upright

Shoulders and head should be straight

While standing

Forward head

Upper back rounded

Abdominals relaxed

Pelvis tilted

How to improve posture?

Keep the head back

Retract shoulders

Neutral pelvis

Abdominals engaged

Activate the glutes

While watching TV

Is your posture right? (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Is your posture right? (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Pelvis tilted

Shoulders rounded

Back unsupported

How to improve posture?

Keep the shoulders back

Support the back and keep it upright

Bend one leg

While driving

Head forward

Shoulders rounded

Back strained

How to improve posture?

Make sure the car’s steering wheel is in line with the shoulders

