Effective expert tips to improve your posture

Posture instability and back issues are common problems these days owing to a sedentary lifestyle and bad posture. However, some simple lifestyle changes, including how one sits, stands, drives, or does any other day-to-day activity can help immensely.
Pilates trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shared some effective tips to keep in mind while going about one’s routine activities to ensure you don’t slouch and your posture problems are corrected on time.
Take a look at her Instagram post below:
“We tend to develop bad posture without even realising it, and this leads to several musculoskeletal problems like pain in the neck/cervical, lower back, hip and knee. Here is a quick tip for you to bring awareness to little things that can improve your posture,” she said, while demonstrating how to improve one’s posture.
While using your phone
Pelvis tilted
Shoulders rounded
Back unsupported
How to improve posture?
Mobile should be at eye level
The back should be upright
Shoulders and head should be straight
While standing
Forward head
Upper back rounded
Abdominals relaxed
Pelvis tilted
How to improve posture?
Keep the head back
Retract shoulders
Neutral pelvis
Abdominals engaged
Activate the glutes
While watching TV
Pelvis tilted
Shoulders rounded
Back unsupported
How to improve posture?
Keep the shoulders back
Support the back and keep it upright
Bend one leg
While driving
Head forward
Shoulders rounded
Back strained
How to improve posture?
Make sure the car’s steering wheel is in line with the shoulders
