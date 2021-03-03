Effective expert tips to improve your posture

scorecardresearch
March 3, 2021
Improve your posture with these tips.

Posture instability and back issues are common problems these days owing to a sedentary lifestyle and bad posture. However, some simple lifestyle changes, including how one sits, stands, drives, or does any other day-to-day activity can help immensely.

Pilates trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shared some effective tips to keep in mind while going about one’s routine activities to ensure you don’t slouch and your posture problems are corrected on time.

Take a look at her Instagram post below:

“We tend to develop bad posture without even realising it, and this leads to several musculoskeletal problems like pain in the neck/cervical, lower back, hip and knee. Here is a quick tip for you to bring awareness to little things that can improve your posture,” she said, while demonstrating how to improve one’s posture.

Posture Perfect: Are you standing the right way?

While using your phone

Don't keep your neck bent while using your phone.

Pelvis tilted
Shoulders rounded
Back unsupported

How to improve posture?

Mobile should be at eye level
The back should be upright
Shoulders and head should be straight

While standing

Forward head
Upper back rounded
Abdominals relaxed
Pelvis tilted

How to improve posture?

Keep the head back
Retract shoulders
Neutral pelvis
Abdominals engaged
Activate the glutes

While watching TV

Is your posture right?

Pelvis tilted
Shoulders rounded
Back unsupported

How to improve posture?

Keep the shoulders back
Support the back and keep it upright
Bend one leg

While driving

Head forward
Shoulders rounded
Back strained

How to improve posture?

Make sure the car’s steering wheel is in line with the shoulders

