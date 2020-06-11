Post lockdown, how does outdoor fitness change? An expert answers

Before you step out of the house to exercise, remember the pandemic is still not over, even if lockdown restrictions have eased. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Before you step out of the house to exercise, remember the pandemic is still not over, even if lockdown restrictions have eased. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

With lockdown restrictions slowly being lifted, people are heaving a sigh of relief. Having to stay locked up inside the house for close to three months, people are slowly but cautiously stepping out to reclaim their lives and return to normalcy. But this is the stage when the scales can tip either way. One must stay extra careful, because the real challenge begins now, with cases still on the rise, and the virus still having a field day.

More than anything else, a lot many people are prioritising their fitness. Without having to go out and do any kind of outdoor physical activity, they may have put on some weight, and to shed that, they are considering stepping out more often now and getting rid of the the extra kilos. But nutritionist and fitness expert Diksha Chhabra warns that even though the lockdown may be lifting, the virus is still pretty much around.

She answers some frequently-asked questions for indianexpress.com, specifically for those who are looking to get fit and in shape.

“Even though the lockdown is slowly being lifted, the infection is still very much around. More precautions must be taken at this time, especially by those who have to step out of the house for work. I recommend every one to exercise at home using simple equipment for another two to three months. Going outdoor for a walk or a run can unnecessary expose you to the virus,” she says.

So, are there any specific exercises that people can continue doing at home?

“They can try strength training which is highly effective and needs no space. Since online deliveries have started, almost all apps are delivering basic equipment like resistance band, dumbbells, home gym sets etc. One should focus on full body training, and with added resistance or free weights, they can get great results in a cost-effective way,” she explains.

On what a person should keep in mind when they have to step outdoors, Chhabra says they must follow the basics. “Taking proper precautions of wearing a mask is a must. Avoid human contact outdoors as much possible, and keep a hand sanitizer handy. Avoid touching any kind of surface, too, while you are outdoors.”

Physical fitness is incomplete if the diet is not proper; so what does she advise?

“Have a well-balanced diet, not just to stay fit, but to boost your immunity, too. Well-balanced diet with all the required nutrients prepares us better to fight against any infection. Clean and sanitized cooking practices, and a balanced meal is the need of the hour,” she concludes.

