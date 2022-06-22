Weight loss: Expert shares one of the ‘smartest, non taxing ways of decreasing food intake and creating a deficit’

Exercise is an essential component of any wellness plan, but it is not the only one. Your diet plays an equally important role. Having a wholesome, balanced meal can make a lot of difference to ones overall health. However, the key lies in creating a calorie deficit.

A calorie deficit occurs when you eat or drink fewer calories than you burn. On the contrary, consuming more calories than you burn indicates a calorie surplus — a major reason for weight gain. As such, when the number of calories you consume matches the number of calories you burn, your weight will remain stable.

Nutritionist Nancy Dehra, who shares tips and tricks to successfully create a calorie deficit, recently posted some easy diet tweaks to ensure portion control, which she said is “one of the smartest and non-taxing ways of decreasing food intake and creating a deficit.”

How to achieve portion control?

*Use one bowl method or use smaller plates instead of a larger one.

“This allows you to have what you eat normally but control its quantity.

*Add a serving of vegetables and protein in your bowl; this will keep you feeling satiated between meals.

Previously, Dehra had also shared a formulae to calculate calorie deficit.

All one needs to do is multiply their weight by 26.4. “The formula will land you in the ballpark with the approximate calories,” she had said.

“This formula will work best for someone who is just starting with their weight loss journey (if you have 10+ kgs to lose),” she said. However, if the number appears too big, reduce another 200-400 calories to kickstart the weight loss journey more organically.

However, according to Dehra, “dieting never means going below 1,0000 calories when trying to lose weight”. “Creating a smaller deficit initially will help you in decreasing your calories later when you hit a plateau,” she added.

