scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 12, 2022

‘No pain, no gain?’: Expert busts some popular fitness myths

Anavi Someshwar, a fitness expert and trainer, busted a few popular workout myths

Did you believe in these common myths? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

With the increasing popularity of influencers and a social media culture that rewards ‘perfection’, fitness, for many, has now become a trend, instead of something you pursue to lead a healthy life. As with the growing influence of any trend — there are always myths that come with it that you should not blindly believe.

As such, Anavi Someshwar, a fitness instructor, busted a few such common myths that the expert believes are completely untrue.

Also read |Five myths about a balanced diet you should not believe

The more you sweat, the more calories you burn

Sweating and burning calories are not directly proportional. You could work out on a hot sunny day and sweat more, and do the same workout in an air-conditioned room, you’ll still burn the same amount of calories,” she explained.

Crunches will give you the sculpted abs you’re dreaming of

Avani said that you could do 100 crunches for 100 days and still not see any ab in sight. “Instead, focus on a mix of strength training and endurance exercises while managing your nutrition to develop abs.”

No pain, no gain

“That’s definitely a mantra you don’t want to follow,” she said. “Experiencing zero to mild soreness for 24-48 hours after a workout is acceptable, but anything beyond that after every workout can be a sign of something more serious.”

You can workout to lose weight at certain spots on your body

“Spot reduction is not a real thing,” Avani explained, adding that the concept of weight loss is simple – consume lesser calories than you burn. “The body decides where to burn the fat from. However, exercising certain muscles of the body helps tone the muscle, making it look leaner.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anavi Someshwar (@ana_someshwar)

Cardio is the only way to lose weight and lifting heavy weights should be done only to get bulky

Advertisement

“Absolutely not! For the best results in weight loss and gaining strength, it’s important to have a good mix of both strength training and cardio. Also, don’t miss out on eating the right kind of food and sticking to your daily calorie intake and macros,” the fitness expert concluded.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma’s India was an IPL all-stars team, no...Premium
Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma’s India was an IPL all-stars team, no...
Draft Telecom Bill: Negative impact on digital ecosystem, say tech companiesPremium
Draft Telecom Bill: Negative impact on digital ecosystem, say tech companies
Emotional reunion for Class of 1974: ‘What do you call a President?...Premium
Emotional reunion for Class of 1974: ‘What do you call a President?...
In Delhi University, switch from cut-off to CUET helps Bihar state board,...Premium
In Delhi University, switch from cut-off to CUET helps Bihar state board,...

For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-11-2022 at 10:20:03 am
Next Story

As Ukraine makes gains, Mykolaiv bears fierce Russian attacks

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Priyanka
In pictures: Priyanka Chopra’s easy-breezy style
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 12: Latest News
Advertisement