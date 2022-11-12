‘No pain, no gain?’: Expert busts some popular fitness myths

With the increasing popularity of influencers and a social media culture that rewards ‘perfection’, fitness, for many, has now become a trend, instead of something you pursue to lead a healthy life. As with the growing influence of any trend — there are always myths that come with it that you should not blindly believe.

As such, Anavi Someshwar, a fitness instructor, busted a few such common myths that the expert believes are completely untrue.

The more you sweat, the more calories you burn

“Sweating and burning calories are not directly proportional. You could work out on a hot sunny day and sweat more, and do the same workout in an air-conditioned room, you’ll still burn the same amount of calories,” she explained.

Crunches will give you the sculpted abs you’re dreaming of



Avani said that you could do 100 crunches for 100 days and still not see any ab in sight. “Instead, focus on a mix of strength training and endurance exercises while managing your nutrition to develop abs.”

No pain, no gain



“That’s definitely a mantra you don’t want to follow,” she said. “Experiencing zero to mild soreness for 24-48 hours after a workout is acceptable, but anything beyond that after every workout can be a sign of something more serious.”

You can workout to lose weight at certain spots on your body



“Spot reduction is not a real thing,” Avani explained, adding that the concept of weight loss is simple – consume lesser calories than you burn. “The body decides where to burn the fat from. However, exercising certain muscles of the body helps tone the muscle, making it look leaner.”

Cardio is the only way to lose weight and lifting heavy weights should be done only to get bulky

“Absolutely not! For the best results in weight loss and gaining strength, it’s important to have a good mix of both strength training and cardio. Also, don’t miss out on eating the right kind of food and sticking to your daily calorie intake and macros,” the fitness expert concluded.

