Pooja Hegde aces the warrior pose III; can you?

Those who practice yoga on a daily basis know that yoga helps open up the body and makes it flexible. While all yoga poses are effective and have benefits when done properly, a sequence of yoga poses — that make up the warrior flow — help strengthen the legs and core while improving forward and backbends. So today, we will explore Virbhadraasana III or Warrior Pose III which works on the arms, shoulders, thighs, and muscles. It is said to be named after Veerabhadra, a fierce warrior, who was considered to be an incarnation of Lord Shiva. And much like what a warrior does, the practitioner needs to pay attention to their breath and keep in mind the subtleties to derive the maximum out of the workout.

Here’s Mohenjodaro actor Pooja Hegde giving us a glimpse of her performing warrior pose III.

How to do it?

*Warm up a bit. Release the right arm by your side and pivot onto the ball of your left foot.

*Straighten the right leg while lifting the left foot off the floor. Let the upper body and lifted left leg come parallel to the floor. The choice of arm variation is up to the practitioner. You can keep the arms straight by the sides or swing them forward in line with the torso.

*After staying in the pose for an intended number of breaths, simply drop the left foot next to the right and come back up to stand in mountain pose or Tadasana. Stay here for several breaths to regain the natural alignment of the body.

Some of the preparatory poses that help one to do this asana effectively are low lunge, high lunge, reclining Hand-to-Big-Toe pose, mountain pose, warrior II and tree pose.

How does the pose help you?

*It strengthens the ankles and legs

*It strengthens the shoulders and back muscles

*It tones the abdomen

*It improves balance and posture

In case, you are a beginner or have just started to learn the warrior sequence, you can take the help of props.

*If the balance is difficult, rest the hands on a chair in front of you or on the ground.

*The standing leg could be bent to release hamstrings or reach the ground or chair.

*The full pose results in the legs at 90 degrees but if this is difficult, keep the raised leg lowered close to the ground.

Contra-indications

*Avoid the practice if you have high blood pressure.

*If you have any other medical condition, it is advisable to check with the physician.

