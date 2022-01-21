Pooja Hegde’s fitness is all about ‘slow and controlled’ movements

Pooja Hegde is a fitness enthusiast; her social media is proof. Often spotted outside her gym, the actor recently set major fitness goals, as she practiced ‘slow and controlled movements’ as part of her Pilates session.

In the Instagram video, the actor was seen doing side lunges with one leg balancing exercise, followed by knee to elbow touches with her trainer Samir Purohit.

“Slow and controlled movements. Try that next time,” she captioned the video post.

Slow burn, a form of strength training, helps to work out all the muscles of the body and makes the fitness routine more effective.

The workout stresses on breath control, precision and fluid movements. Slow burn helps the practitioner to remain in complete control of one’s muscles. Every muscle is targeted individually to the point they twitch, which helps in better burning of fat and even replacing it with lean muscle, if done regularly.

Although Pilates is not known to burn as many calories, it’s still a calorie-crushing workout. According to research from North America’s IDEA Health and Fitness Association, one can burn four calories per minute in a beginner’s Pilates class, six calories per minute in an intermediate class and 7.5 calories per minute in an advance class.

In fact, slow and steady movements are known to help the body lose fat when complemented with proper diet and sleep routine.

