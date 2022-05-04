Pooja Batra does yoga in the most exotic locale with Eiffel Tower as the backdrop; see pics

Travel enthusiasts and fitness freaks can take a page out of Pooja Batra’s sojourns, especially the recent one, in which she was seen performing yoga asanas in quite a stunning location in the world.

It is no secret that the actor swears by yoga and is heavily into fitness. She performed some asanas in Paris, with the iconic Eiffel Towel in the background.

Take a look at the post here, which she captioned, “Had to do this”.

Dressed in a black crop-top and a pair of black gym pants, Pooja contorted her body and squatted in a particularly-difficult pose, with her right leg reaching her waist and the left one supporting the entire body. She joined her hands and looked straight into the camera.

Next, she proceeded to demonstrate the wheel pose, which is also known as Urdhva Dhanurasana. It is a classic backbend in which the entire weight of the body rests on your palms and your feet. It naturally requires a lot of strength and flexibility that can only come with practice. Needless to say, it is great for the core as well as the spine.

The actor also performed the tree pose — also called Vrikshasana — in which her body aligned perfectly with the shape of the Eiffel Tower behind her! This asana works wonders by strengthening the thigh, the vertebral column, ankle, calf, and by improving the balance of the body.

If you are new to the world of yoga, perhaps these asanas will encourage you to push your limits. And what better than to do them when you are travelling as well. After they require no additional prop.

