Pooja Batra acing a headstand in Bora Bora is all the fitness and travel motivation you need this week

Among all the yoga poses and stances, it is the headstand or the sirsasana that seems like the most difficult one to ace. But many celebrities, including Bollywood actors, have done a fabulous job performing this asana and showing their fans and followers that while it may look intimidating, all it needs is consistent practice.

Recently, actor and yogini Pooja Batra Shah was photographed performing this asana, looking like she was at ease while doing it. The actor shared a couple of pictures on Instagram, wherein she performed a headstand against the beautiful backdrop of Bora Bora, an island in French Polynesia.

Dressed in a black sports bra and a matching pair of pants, Pooja set major fitness goals. If you are wondering how you can perform this asana, remember that just like any other pose or an exercise routine, you will need to start slow and listen to your body.

If you have not been physically active, it would be wise for you to take baby steps and do simpler asanas first before attempting sirsasana — for which the entire body weight will rest on your head and your neck. If you have neck pains and other issues, it would be advisable to skip it. Also, avoid it if you are pregnant.

In any case, here are some beginner level steps for you to understand.

Pooja is quite active on social media, and her recent posts are all about fitness, which she has brilliantly merged with her travelling schedule.

We are not saying we are envious, but looking at her stunning pictures against the breathtaking backgrounds makes us want to pack our bags, yoga mats and leave home, too.

What about you?

