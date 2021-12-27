Pooja Batra aces advanced yoga, sets massive flexibility goals

The fact that regular practice of yoga helps build flexibility needs no more retelling. So, it was not surprising when yoga enthusiast Pooja Batra shared some pictures of herself acing yoga poses with binds — and setting massive flexibility goals while at it.

“If you’re looking to go physically deeper into a pose and increase the effects of rotation, binds can be an excellent way to do this. Binds also offer a different way to explore and experience alignment because they encourage you to make adjustments to make the pose work. These poses allow you to be curious, to play, and to be your own teacher — in other words, they’re fun!” mentioned Batra.

What are binds?

As per yoga trainer Shikha Sharma, binds can be done with lots of poses. “A bind pose involves taking one hand over one part of your body, and holding it with your other hand that is wrapped around the other side of your body. Like making a grip around your body,” she told indianexpress.com.

As per the expert, if one feels comfortable doing twists and shoulder-opening asanas, bind twists are an exceptional addition. “Shoulder mobility is an essential requirement for these twisting binds along with spinal mobility,” she added.

*However, just like other yoga asanas, adequate warm up is essential.

*Binds should be practiced only under guidance.

