Pooja Batra aces Uttanasana with effortless ease; here’s why you should too

Yoga, when done consistently, can do wonders for your health and fitness. From improving strength, balance and flexibility to helping you relax and sleep better — practising yoga has a host of benefits, making it one of the best physical activities for the body and mind.

If you wish to start the day on a healthy note with yoga, take inspiration from actor and yogini Pooja Batra Shah, who regularly gives us glimpses of her fitness routine. Once again, the 45-year-old set fitness goals as she posted a picture of herself performing Uttanasana or standing forward bend pose.

Take a look.

Pooja Batra performs Uttanasana (Source: Pooja Batra/Instagram) Pooja Batra performs Uttanasana (Source: Pooja Batra/Instagram)

Uttanasana is a highly beneficial yoga pose, known to relieve stomach pain and aid digestion among other things, physiotherapist Dr Prashant Mistry said.

Method

Stand straight with your feet together. Now bend your knees slightly and fold your torso over your legs. Move from the hips, and not the lower back. Place your hands next to your feet or around it. Gently press both legs, lift the kneecaps and spiral your inner thighs back. Keep the legs straight. Extend your torso down, ensuring your hips stay above your ankles.

“To move out of the posture. Inhale and lift the palms off the ground. Slowly straighten your body keeping the neck down. At last, straighten the head. Take 3 deep and slow breaths and relax the body to practice again,” Dr Mistry explained.

Benefits

*Increase the strength and flexibility of the spine.

*Stimulates the functioning of kidney, liver and spleen.

*Reduces menstrual cramps during menstruation.

*Tones and revitalises spinal nerves.

*Effectively removes depression, stress and anxiety.

*Calms the brain and soothes brain cells.

Who should avoid it?

According to the expert, this yoga pose needs to be done carefully. He suggested keeping the following things in mind.

*Don’t have any meal before practising Uttanasana. There should be a gap of at least 4-6 hours.

*Don’t practice, if you are suffering from glaucoma or sciatica.

*Pregnant women should not practise Uttanasana.

*Avoid this, if you have a lower back injury or injury in your Ankle joint or Knee joint.

