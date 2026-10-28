‘PMOS doesn’t scare me anymore’: Woman documents her 23-kg weight loss transformation

A woman with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (now polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome) documented how she went from 85 kgs to 62 kgs in two years. “PCOS doesn’t scare me anymore,” Tanya Singh captioned the post on Instagram. In the comments section, she detailed, “The first video is from 2024, and the last video is from 2026. I started slow, and it took me more than a year to lose 10 kg, and then I decided to take the 75 Hard challenge where I went from 75 kg to 62 kg.”

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