‘PMOS doesn’t scare me anymore’: Woman documents her 23-kg weight loss transformation

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A woman with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (now polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome) documented how she went from 85 kgs to 62 kgs in two years. “PCOS doesn’t scare me anymore,” Tanya Singh captioned the post on Instagram. In the comments section, she detailed, “The first video is from 2024, and the last video is from 2026. I started slow, and it took me more than a year to lose 10 kg, and then I decided to take the 75 Hard challenge where I went from 75 kg to 62 kg.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Consultant dietitian Garima Goyal noted that PMOS affects women differently. “Common features include irregular menstrual cycles, acne, excess facial or body hair and difficulties with ovulation. Many women with the condition also experience insulin resistance, which can influence blood glucose regulation and make weight management more challenging. However, not every woman with PMOS has excess body weight, and the condition cannot be diagnosed by weight alone,” Goyal said.
For women with excess weight, gradual weight loss may improve some aspects of the condition, including insulin sensitivity, menstrual regularity, and metabolic health. “Even modest weight reduction can offer benefits for some individuals. However, losing 23 kg should not be considered a universal target or a requirement for controlling the condition. Outcomes depend on factors such as starting weight, genetics, symptoms, medications and individual metabolic health,” said Goyal.
Nutrition should focus on nourishment rather than extreme restriction. “A balanced eating pattern that includes adequate protein, fibre-rich vegetables, fruits, whole grains, pulses, nuts and healthy fats can support blood glucose regulation and overall health. Regular physical activity, combining aerobic exercise with resistance training, can further improve insulin sensitivity and help preserve muscle mass,” shared Goyal.
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Sleep and stress management also deserve attention. Inadequate sleep and chronic stress can affect appetite, energy levels and metabolic health. “Developing consistent routines may support symptom management, although lifestyle changes alone may not resolve every PCOS-related concern.”
It is equally important to recognise that PMOS is not simply a weight problem. “Some women need medical treatment for irregular periods, acne, excess hair growth, fertility concerns or metabolic complications, even when their weight is within a healthy range. A gynaecologist or endocrinologist can help tailor treatment to individual symptoms and goals,” said Goyal.