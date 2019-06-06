PM Modi shares video on Tadasana; How to perfect the pose and its benefits

In the run up to International Day of Yoga 2019, which is celebrated on June 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted an animated video highlighting the benefits of practising Tadasana or the Palm Tree Posture. “Doing Tadasana properly would enable you to practice many other asanas with ease,” Modi, a self-confessed yoga aficionado, mentions in the tweet.

Advertising

But what is Tadasana, and what are its benefits?

After waking up in the morning, do you need to stretching your body from head to toe to relieve the tightness? This stretching can be described as Tadasana. However, when done in a proper way, the asana, also called Mountain Pose, is known to strengthen the abdomen and the legs.

Considered the foundation of all standing yoga postures, Tadasana is suitable for all age-groups. The pose requires the engagement of the entire body, while relaxing the mind such that it tests one’s focus and concentration levels.

How to do it

Advertising

*Stand with your feet slightly apart and make sure that your weight is balanced equally on both feet.

*Inhale, raise your arms above your head and interlock your fingers with palms facing upwards.

*Raise your shoulders up towards your ears, and while exhaling roll your shoulders back and down your spine, opening your chest and straightening your posture.

*Relax all the muscles in your face, including your tongue.

*Relax your eyes and maintain a steady gaze for 10-15 seconds.

*Come back to normal position and relax.

Avoid these common mistakes

*Don’t flatten the lumbar spinal curve by tucking your tailbone. This will push your hips forward and prevent you from forming a long line from your feet through the crown of your head.

*Don’t roll to the outside edges of your feet or distribute your weight unevenly. This will interfere with the structural stability of every joint above your feet.

Tips for beginners

Stand with your back against a wall, straightening your body as much as you can. If standing is uncomfortable, practice the pose on a chair, following the instructions for the upper body while keeping the feet firmly grounded on the floor.

The benefits of the asana

*Since it gives maximum stretch to the body, it is considered one of the best yoga poses to increase height of growing children.

*It is good to improve balance and concentration as well as increase alertness.

*The asana strengthens the toes, ankles, knees, abdomen, buttocks and the lower part of the legs and is helpful in shedding extra fat from different parts of the body.

*It is effective in treating backache, under guidance.

*It also provides strength and mobility to the feet, legs and hips.

*It helps to reduce flat feet.

*It is also beneficial for those suffering from Varicose Veins, heart disease and Vertigo.

Earlier, PM modi also shared an animated video on benefits of Trikonasana. Take a look.

Would you try this yoga asana?