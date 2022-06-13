Improve your core strength with these ‘must-try’ plank variations; check them out

Weak core strength can lead to poor posture, back pain, slumped shoulders and overall weakness and fatigue. As such, it is essential to build core strength, for which, you must incorporate planks in your workout regimen. Apart from helping your core to develop, they also improve body alignment as well as flexibility and metabolism, according to Pranit Shilimkar, health and fitness entrepreneur, digital content creator and founder of Fitnesstalks.

If you are bored of performing regular planks, try some of its interesting variations as suggested by fitness trainer Namrata Purohit, who trains celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Pooja Hegde among others. “Try these plank variations and fire up the core. They’re super effective,” she said. But, before you get to performing these variations, don’t forget these important pointers by the expert.

*Focus on the form

*Breathe

*Start with 12-16 reps and up it to 20-24 reps

Here are the three ‘must-try’ plank variations, as suggested by Purohit.

Alternate knee taps

To perform this, start out by bending your right knee, tap down to the floor and alternate. While performing this pose, feel the obliques and try not to rock the pelvis, she suggested.

Hip drops

In the plank position, drop your hips to the sides alternatively, staying in a straight line. You need to focus on the lift as well as the drop when performing hip drops.

Plank saw

In the plank position, start moving your body back and forth with your elbows. During this variation, make sure you get your entire body moving — forward and back. “Work the shoulders, too,” the trainer said.

