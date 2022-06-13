scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 13, 2022
Must Read

Improve your core strength with these ‘must-try’ plank variations; check them out

"Try these plank variations and fire up the core. They’re super effective," fitness trainer Namrata Purohit said

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 13, 2022 5:00:23 pm
planks variationshelp improve your body alignment as well as flexibility and metabolism (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Weak core strength can lead to poor posture, back pain, slumped shoulders and overall weakness and fatigue. As such, it is essential to build core strength, for which, you must incorporate planks in your workout regimen. Apart from helping your core to develop, they also improve body alignment as well as flexibility and metabolism, according to Pranit Shilimkar, health and fitness entrepreneur, digital content creator and founder of Fitnesstalks.

If you are bored of performing regular planks, try some of its interesting variations as suggested by fitness trainer Namrata Purohit, who trains celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Pooja Hegde among others. “Try these plank variations and fire up the core. They’re super effective,” she said. But, before you get to performing these variations, don’t forget these important pointers by the expert.

ALSO READ |Kriti Sanon sweats it out in the gym and how

*Focus on the form
*Breathe
*Start with 12-16 reps and up it to 20-24 reps

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Namrata Purohit (@namratapurohit) 

Here are the three ‘must-try’ plank variations, as suggested by Purohit.

Alternate knee taps

To perform this, start out by bending your right knee, tap down to the floor and alternate. While performing this pose, feel the obliques and try not to rock the pelvis, she suggested.

Hip drops

In the plank position, drop your hips to the sides alternatively, staying in a straight line. You need to focus on the lift as well as the drop when performing hip drops.

ALSO READ |‘Give the body enough rest, but don’t let it become inactive’: Shilpa Shetty shares fitness mantra

Plank saw

In the plank position, start moving your body back and forth with your elbows. During this variation, make sure you get your entire body moving — forward and back. “Work the shoulders, too,” the trainer said.

Best of Express Premium
Totally illegal, says ex-CJ of Allahabad High Court; bulldozer cases in l...Premium
Totally illegal, says ex-CJ of Allahabad High Court; bulldozer cases in l...
Over 400 SC verdicts translated, until Covid-19 stalled AI projectPremium
Over 400 SC verdicts translated, until Covid-19 stalled AI project
RS polls Maharashtra: Behind BJP win, a former Shiv Sena loyalist, key Co...Premium
RS polls Maharashtra: Behind BJP win, a former Shiv Sena loyalist, key Co...
Explained: Why babies must only be breastfed for 6 monthsPremium
Explained: Why babies must only be breastfed for 6 months
More Premium Stories >>

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

migratory birds, migratory birds in Karnataka, flamingos, pictures of flamingos, flamingos in Karnataka, migratory birds flamingos, flamingos photographs, indian express news
Karnataka’s Almatti Dam welcomes flamingos; see pictures of the stunning bird species
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 13: Latest News
Advertisement