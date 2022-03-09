‘Have you done your bit?’: Pinkie Roshan encourages everyone to amp up their fitness game

You do not necessarily have to hit the gym every day. Clocking 10,000 steps or more is an equally great way to keep up with one’s fitness levels. This is perhaps why many experts suggest taking a walk whenever possible, even while working, to achieve one’s health goals.

Looks like Pinkie Roshan, actor Hrithik Roshan’s mother, also believes in walking it out!

Sharing a selfie on Instagram, she said: “Just finished an extra mile. Have you done your bit? 10,000 steps was my goal. Getting heart rate to normal…feeling great.”

Should you be walking 10,000 steps or more in a day?

According to a 2020-study published in the Journal of Obesity, walking and tracking the steps might have a benefit in increasing physical activity even if they were not solely effective for weight loss. “The biggest benefit of step recommendations is getting people out of a sedentary lifestyle. Even though it won’t prevent weight gain on its own, more steps is always better for you,” noted the study lead author Bruce Bailey, professor of exercise science at Brigham Young University in the US.

Walking for over 25 to 30 minutes per day is an effective way to improve heart health and lung capacity, said Karishma Chawla.

“Optimal cardio activity helps in balancing blood pressure, lowering bad cholesterol, increasing good cholesterol, reducing anxiety due to release of endorphins, boosting blood circulation and lung health, and also balancing blood sugar levels, which helps to lower body fat percentage and keeping the metabolism high,” the nutritionist and lifestyle educator added.

While walking is a good, Chawla pointed out how “it is important to challenge oneself in terms of the increase in steps and speed to achieve optimal benefits of this cardio activity”.

Since “regular exercise is non-negotiable like bathing”, the more you move the better your fitness levels are, she said. “Studies show that a 65-year-old adult’s endurance capacity is similar to a 17-year-old teen’s. All we need to do is use it well. Exercising regularly will help raise awareness and healing the mind, body and soul!” said Chawla.

So, start small and increase the number of steps as your body adapts to the routine to avoid a plateau

