Pinkie Roshan does ‘pure and powerful deadlifts’ at 71; how to do it safely

Pinkie Roshan’s workout has sparked a bigger question about strength training as we age

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiSep 17, 2026 06:00 AM IST
Pinkie RoshanPinkie Roshan attempts deadlifts (Photo: Pinkie Roshan/Instagram)
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Pinkie Roshan, 71, recently proved her fitness commitment with deadlifts. “Pure and powerful deadlifts,” she captioned the post on Instagram. Inspired by her, we decided to understand how to safely weightlift in our 70s.

Dr Gazanfar Patel, consultant orthopaedic minimal invasive/robotic replacement and sports medicine specialist, Wockhardt Hospitals Mumbai Central, shared that the video is a good reminder that getting older does not automatically mean giving up strength training. “Deadlifts are a functional movement that work the hips, thighs, back and core together. These are the same muscle groups we depend on for everyday activities such as lifting objects, climbing stairs and getting up from a chair. Maintaining this strength can help older adults remain mobile and independent,” said Dr Patel.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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Can deadlifts actually be beneficial for someone in their 60s or 70s?

Yes, when appropriately prescribed, Dr Patel noted. “As we age, muscle mass, strength, balance and bone density can decline. Resistance exercises can help counter some of these changes. Stronger muscles around the hips, knees and spine also provide better support during daily movements. The important point is that the exercise and resistance should match the person’s fitness, medical history and training experience.”

deadlifts Do you do weightlifting? (Photo: Freepik)

Is lifting heavy weights unsafe for older adults?

Age alone does not make heavy lifting unsafe. “The bigger issue is whether the person has been conditioned for that load and can maintain proper technique. Someone who has trained progressively for years may safely handle a weight that would be excessive for a beginner. Problems arise when people suddenly increase the load, sacrifice form or try to imitate someone else’s workout,” said Dr Patel.

 

 

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A post shared by Pinkie Roshan (@pinkieroshan)

 

What should people watch out for while doing deadlifts?

Technique matters. “Avoid jerking the weight from the floor, losing control of the movement or repeatedly rounding the lower back under a heavy load. Start with manageable resistance and increase it gradually. If there is persistent back, hip or knee pain, numbness or weakness, the exercise should be stopped and assessed,” said Dr Patel.

What would you advise a 70-plus beginner who wants to start strength training?

Don’t begin by chasing the weight. “First learn the movement. Bodyweight exercises, resistance bands, light weights or controlled hip-hinge exercises can be good starting points. Ideally, work with a qualified fitness professional and, if there is a history of osteoporosis, joint problems, spinal issues or previous surgery, seek medical advice first,” said Dr Patel.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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