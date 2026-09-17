Pinkie Roshan does ‘pure and powerful deadlifts’ at 71; how to do it safely

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Pinkie Roshan, 71, recently proved her fitness commitment with deadlifts. “Pure and powerful deadlifts,” she captioned the post on Instagram. Inspired by her, we decided to understand how to safely weightlift in our 70s.
Dr Gazanfar Patel, consultant orthopaedic minimal invasive/robotic replacement and sports medicine specialist, Wockhardt Hospitals Mumbai Central, shared that the video is a good reminder that getting older does not automatically mean giving up strength training. “Deadlifts are a functional movement that work the hips, thighs, back and core together. These are the same muscle groups we depend on for everyday activities such as lifting objects, climbing stairs and getting up from a chair. Maintaining this strength can help older adults remain mobile and independent,” said Dr Patel.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Yes, when appropriately prescribed, Dr Patel noted. “As we age, muscle mass, strength, balance and bone density can decline. Resistance exercises can help counter some of these changes. Stronger muscles around the hips, knees and spine also provide better support during daily movements. The important point is that the exercise and resistance should match the person’s fitness, medical history and training experience.”
Age alone does not make heavy lifting unsafe. “The bigger issue is whether the person has been conditioned for that load and can maintain proper technique. Someone who has trained progressively for years may safely handle a weight that would be excessive for a beginner. Problems arise when people suddenly increase the load, sacrifice form or try to imitate someone else’s workout,” said Dr Patel.
View this post on Instagram
Technique matters. “Avoid jerking the weight from the floor, losing control of the movement or repeatedly rounding the lower back under a heavy load. Start with manageable resistance and increase it gradually. If there is persistent back, hip or knee pain, numbness or weakness, the exercise should be stopped and assessed,” said Dr Patel.
Don’t begin by chasing the weight. “First learn the movement. Bodyweight exercises, resistance bands, light weights or controlled hip-hinge exercises can be good starting points. Ideally, work with a qualified fitness professional and, if there is a history of osteoporosis, joint problems, spinal issues or previous surgery, seek medical advice first,” said Dr Patel.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.