Pinkie Roshan does ‘pure and powerful deadlifts’ at 71; how to do it safely

Pinkie Roshan, 71, recently proved her fitness commitment with deadlifts. “Pure and powerful deadlifts,” she captioned the post on Instagram. Inspired by her, we decided to understand how to safely weightlift in our 70s.

Dr Gazanfar Patel, consultant orthopaedic minimal invasive/robotic replacement and sports medicine specialist, Wockhardt Hospitals Mumbai Central, shared that the video is a good reminder that getting older does not automatically mean giving up strength training. “Deadlifts are a functional movement that work the hips, thighs, back and core together. These are the same muscle groups we depend on for everyday activities such as lifting objects, climbing stairs and getting up from a chair. Maintaining this strength can help older adults remain mobile and independent,” said Dr Patel.