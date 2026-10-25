Pinkie Roshan, 73, does sumo squats and kettlebell rows: ‘Today’s sweat is tomorrow’s strength🏋️‍♀️’

Pinkie Roshan proves that strength training has no age limit. The 73-year-old recently shared four pictures from her workout on Instagram with the caption, “Today’s sweat is tomorrow’s strength🏋️‍♀️”

Her workout includes a sumo squat, kettlebell rows, a standing cable chest fly and a cable wood chop. But what are these exercises working, and why can strength training be particularly useful at 73?

We spoke to Dr Surya Udai Singh, Senior Consultant, Orthopaedic Surgery, Narayana RN Tagore Hospital, Mukundapur, Kolkata, and Swati Choudhury, Strength Training, Yoga, Zumba and Pilates expert at Alpha Coach, to understand her routine.

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1. Sumo squat with a stick

Pinkie Roshan performing sumo squats with a stick (Images: Instagram/pinkieroshan) Pinkie Roshan performing sumo squats with a stick (Images: Instagram/pinkieroshan)

The first movement is a sumo squat with a stick, which primarily works the thighs, glutes and hips.