Pinkie Roshan, 73, does sumo squats and kettlebell rows: ‘Today’s sweat is tomorrow’s strength🏋️‍♀️’

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Pinkie Roshan proves that strength training has no age limit. The 73-year-old recently shared four pictures from her workout on Instagram with the caption, “Today’s sweat is tomorrow’s strength🏋️♀️”
Her workout includes a sumo squat, kettlebell rows, a standing cable chest fly and a cable wood chop. But what are these exercises working, and why can strength training be particularly useful at 73?
We spoke to Dr Surya Udai Singh, Senior Consultant, Orthopaedic Surgery, Narayana RN Tagore Hospital, Mukundapur, Kolkata, and Swati Choudhury, Strength Training, Yoga, Zumba and Pilates expert at Alpha Coach, to understand her routine.
1. Sumo squat with a stick
The first movement is a sumo squat with a stick, which primarily works the thighs, glutes and hips.
“These muscles are essential for everyday activities such as getting up from a chair, climbing stairs and walking,” Choudhury explains.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
The wider stance provides a stable base, while the stick offers support and helps maintain an upright posture.
For someone in their 70s, this is more than a leg exercise. It trains the body to lower itself, stand back up and control its own weight, which are important movements for maintaining independence.
2. Bent-over alternate kettlebell rows
The second exercise is the bent-over alternate kettlebell row, which works the upper back, lats, rear shoulders and arms.
The alternating movement also challenges the core as it works to keep the torso stable.
“Strong back muscles are essential for maintaining good posture and upper-body function as we age,” says Choudhury.
That strength can help with everyday activities such as pulling, carrying and handling objects.
3. Standing cable chest fly
Next is the standing cable chest fly, which targets the chest and shoulders and helps maintain strength for pushing movements.
This can help with simple tasks such as pushing open a door, moving an object, or using your arms for support.
Because it is performed standing, the exercise also builds posture and core control.
“At this age, the emphasis should be on controlled movement and an appropriate range of motion, rather than excessive resistance,” Choudhury says.
4. Cable wood chop
The cable wood chop adds controlled rotation to the workout. It works the core and obliques while making the hips, torso and upper body work together.
This can support everyday movements such as turning, reaching, changing direction and moving objects.
“The key is controlled rotation rather than forceful twisting, particularly through the lower back,” Choudhury says.
Why strength training matters at 73
While Swati breaks down what each exercise does, Dr Singh puts the workout into perspective for someone in their 70s.
“Yes, high-performance strength training using weight-augmented dynamic exercises is absolutely appropriate and highly beneficial for a 73-year-old, provided they are medically cleared and use the technology correctly,” he says.
Dr Singh explains that this type of training can use resistance or load that is mechanically adjusted in real time to match a person’s strength and movement patterns.
This can help “optimise muscle activation, improve power and stability, enhance movement efficiency, and support progressive gains in strength and overall physical performance,” he says.
He also says older adults don’t necessarily need to restrict themselves to very light weights.
“Modern sports science and clinical trials show that older adults often benefit more from heavy, dynamic, and technologically tailored resistance than from just lifting light weights,” Dr Singh explains.
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For a 73-year-old, however, that doesn’t mean lifting as heavy as possible. Resistance, exercise selection, and technique need to suit the individual, and medical clearance matters.
As Choudhury puts it, strength training with age is “not simply for building muscle, but for maintaining mobility, balance, coordination and independence.”
And that makes Pinkie Roshan’s workout interesting beyond the gym. The squat, row, chest fly, and wood chop train different movements, but together they work toward something more practical: staying strong enough to move confidently and remain independent.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.