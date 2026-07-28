Pinkie Roshan, 71, aces strength and agility: ‘It was a good session’

Hrithik Roshan’s mother, Pinkie Roshan, 71, recently shared a glimpse of her doing strength training. Seen performing a combination of bicep curls, ladder drills, and dumbbell rows, she wrote on Instagram, “It was a good session indoors and outdoors.” She demonstrated how strength, agility, and coordination can all be incorporated into a workout, particularly as we age.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Taking a leaf out of her fitness diary, we asked an expert about the workouts performed.

Consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal said that bicep curls primarily strengthen the biceps and forearms, helping maintain the upper-body strength required for everyday tasks such as carrying and lifting objects. “Dumbbell rows target the back, particularly the latissimus dorsi, while also engaging the shoulders, biceps, and core. Strengthening these muscles can support better posture and upper-body stability,” said Goyal.