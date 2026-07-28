Pinkie Roshan, 71, aces strength and agility: ‘It was a good session’

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Hrithik Roshan’s mother, Pinkie Roshan, 71, recently shared a glimpse of her doing strength training. Seen performing a combination of bicep curls, ladder drills, and dumbbell rows, she wrote on Instagram, “It was a good session indoors and outdoors.” She demonstrated how strength, agility, and coordination can all be incorporated into a workout, particularly as we age.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Taking a leaf out of her fitness diary, we asked an expert about the workouts performed.
Consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal said that bicep curls primarily strengthen the biceps and forearms, helping maintain the upper-body strength required for everyday tasks such as carrying and lifting objects. “Dumbbell rows target the back, particularly the latissimus dorsi, while also engaging the shoulders, biceps, and core. Strengthening these muscles can support better posture and upper-body stability,” said Goyal.
The ladder drills add a completely different dimension to the routine by challenging footwork, agility, balance, coordination, and reaction speed. “For older adults, exercises that safely challenge balance and coordination can be particularly valuable because these abilities tend to decline with age and are important for reducing fall risk and maintaining independence,” said Goyal.
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From a clinical perspective, what makes this combination effective is that it addresses different components of fitness rather than focusing on one alone. “Resistance exercises help counter age-related muscle loss, while agility and coordination drills keep the body responsive and improve neuromuscular control. However, exercises should always be adapted to an individual’s fitness level, joint health, and medical history,” said Goyal.
Her routine at 71 is a good reminder that healthy ageing is not simply about staying active. “It is about maintaining the strength to perform daily activities, the balance to move confidently, and the mobility to remain independent,” said Goyal.