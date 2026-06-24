‘Watch me’: Pinkie Roshan, 71, returns stronger after injury

Pinkie Roshan, 71, recently expressed her thoughts on making a comeback to fitness after injury. “I am fuelled with gratitude, discipline, focused, and I’m back louder than my injury. Today marks the start of a smarter, tougher, more resilient chapter. WATCH ME TURN PATIENCE INTO POWER,” she noted in an Instagram post.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Taking a cue from her experience, we asked an expert what people—especially those in their 70s—should keep in mind when returning to fitness after an injury.