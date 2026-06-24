‘Watch me’: Pinkie Roshan, 71, returns stronger after injury

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Pinkie Roshan, 71, recently expressed her thoughts on making a comeback to fitness after injury. “I am fuelled with gratitude, discipline, focused, and I’m back louder than my injury. Today marks the start of a smarter, tougher, more resilient chapter. WATCH ME TURN PATIENCE INTO POWER,” she noted in an Instagram post.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Taking a cue from her experience, we asked an expert what people—especially those in their 70s—should keep in mind when returning to fitness after an injury.
From a clinical perspective, consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal said that recovering from an injury in the 70s is not just about healing the injured area; it is also about regaining muscle strength, balance, confidence, and functional independence. “Prolonged inactivity after an injury can accelerate age-related muscle loss, known as sarcopenia, increase joint stiffness, and reduce mobility,” said Goyal.
What makes her journey inspiring is the emphasis on starting again. “Older adults can still rebuild muscle strength and improve physical function through gradual, supervised exercise. The body retains an incredible capacity to adapt, even in later decades of life,” said Goyal.
A comeback after injury usually requires a focus on progressive rehabilitation. “This often includes mobility exercises, strength training, balance work, and low-impact conditioning. Strengthening the muscles around joints can improve stability and reduce the risk of future falls or injuries,” said Goyal.
Another important aspect is the psychological side of recovery. “After an injury, many older adults develop a fear of movement, worrying that exercise may worsen the problem. However, avoiding activity altogether often leads to further weakness and loss of function. Regaining confidence through gradual movement becomes as important as the physical recovery itself,” said Goyal.
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Nutrition also plays a vital role during this phase. “Adequate protein intake, vitamin D, calcium, and proper hydration support muscle repair, bone health, and recovery. Sleep and stress management further contribute to the healing process,” Goyal noted.
The takeaway is simple. “It is never too late to rebuild strength. And sometimes, the strongest comeback is simply having the courage to begin again at 71,” said Goyal.