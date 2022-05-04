Fitness coach shares five benefits ‘men can enjoy in the long run if they practise Pilates’ regularly

Over the years, Pilates has become a popular form of exercise that even many celebrities swear by. However, there is also a common misconception that it is more beneficial for women. But is it so?

Stressing that Pilates is a wholesome exercise that is beneficial for all, including men, and without any limitations of age, fitness coach Neelam Mangat took to Instagram to share its benefits.

“Here are 5 benefits men can enjoy in the long run if they practise Pilates on a regular basis. Pilates works on the entire body making it strong, flexible, and resilient. All these qualities help make the body more efficient in the long run which delays signs of ageing and muscle wastage, helps to maintain stamina, and good posture!” she captioned her post.

She also listed a few reasons why men must try Pilates.

*Works on quads and hip flexors which tend to be tight in men.

*Helps correct rounded neck which happens due to a sedentary lifestyle.

*Supports muscle formation which helps build more strength as one ages.

*Builds resilience, which helps in having more energy and stamina to deal with stress better.

*Pilates is also essential for sports-oriented activities.

“Practice Pilates on a regular basis. No matter what age!” she added.

