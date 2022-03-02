‘Pilates and barre helped my body change for the better pre and through pregnancy’: Kajal Aggarwal

Mom-to-be Kajal Aggarwal Kitchlu is keeping up with her fitness game and how! The Singham actor who is expecting her first child with businessman Gautam Kitchlu later this year has been working out regularly with fitness trainer Anisha Shah.

In a note on Instagram, she penned down her pregnancy fitness journey.

“I have always been a very active person and worked out my whole life. Pregnancy is a different ball game! All women who are pregnant without complications should be encouraged to participate in aerobic and strength conditioning exercises as part of a healthy lifestyle during their pregnancy – Pilates and barre helped my body change for the better pre and through my pregnancy. This transformative approach has me feeling stronger, longer, and leaner,” she captioned the post on Instagram.

The goal of aerobic conditioning in pregnancy should be to maintain a good fitness level throughout without trying to reach peak fitness, she added.

In the video, she can be seen doing light weight dumbbells, and also low-impact and high-intensity ballet-inspired movements as part of barre technique, that is known to improve strength and flexibility.

Her trainer commented on her post, “Yes my strong, resilient, inspiring lady! Thank you for always committing and trusting the process!”

She also shared the video on her Instagram Stories, and wrote: “Training Kajal Aggarwal through pregnancy has been nothing short of an inspiring and fulfilling journey! I am proud of every time you’ve shown up and given it all. More power to you!”

How important is it to workout during pregnancy?

Pregnancy is one of the most beautiful phases of a woman’s life. While eating healthy and nutritious foods is highly recommended during this time, it is also necessary for mothers-to-be to keep themselves physically fit during the nine months of pregnancy.

