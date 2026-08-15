Physiotherapist ranks cardio machines for fat loss; #1 spot goes to…

Cardio exercises not only help you lose weight but also reduce the risk of chronic diseases. Utsav Agrawal, fitness coach at FITTR, explains that not only does it strengthen your heart, but regular cardio exercise can also “lower your resting heart rate and blood pressure, reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks, strokes and high cholesterol”.

“If you are consistent, they gradually improve your lung capacity, allowing you to take in more oxygen and distribute it throughout your body,” he says, adding that these exercises are also excellent for burning calories and shedding excess body fat.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.

With a plethora of cardio machines out there in the market, it is easy to get confused. To narrow it down for us, Dr Reena Javkar, Consultant Physiotherapist, Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai, shares a list of cardio machines that you should try, ranked from the worst to best:

5. Assault/air bike

The assault bike is highly effective for short, intense cardiovascular sessions, but it is demanding and may not be appropriate for beginners. “I would use it more for interval-based conditioning rather than long-duration cardio,” she says,

4. Rowing machine

Rowing can provide an excellent full-body cardiovascular workout, involving the legs, trunk and upper body. However, technique is very important. “Poor technique, particularly when fatigue sets in, can place unnecessary stress on the lower back. I would recommend learning the correct technique before increasing duration or intensity,” says Dr Javkar.

These exercises are also excellent for burning calories and shedding excess body fat. (Magnific) These exercises are also excellent for burning calories and shedding excess body fat. (Magnific)

3. Stationary bike

The stationary bike is excellent for beginners and individuals who need a lower-impact form of cardio. Resistance and duration can be easily controlled, making it suitable for progressive training. It primarily works the lower body, however, so the overall muscle involvement is more limited.

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2. Elliptical

The elliptical is a good low-impact option because it reduces repetitive impact on the joints while still providing a good cardiovascular workout. It can also involve both the upper and lower body when the handles are used appropriately. Dr Javkar says it is particularly useful for people who find prolonged walking or running uncomfortable.

1. Treadmill (brisk or incline walking)

“My first choice for most people would be the treadmill because walking is functional, easy to control and can be sustained for longer periods,” she says, because the speed and incline can be progressively adjusted according to an individual’s fitness level. For someone who is overweight or has joint concerns, I would prefer brisk or incline walking over running.

What to note

Overall, Dr Javkar says there is no one ‘best’ cardio machine for fat loss. “The best option is the one a person can perform consistently, safely and at an appropriate intensity,” she says, adding that for sustainable weight management, cardio should be combined with appropriate nutrition and resistance training. Current physical-activity guidelines also recommend combining aerobic activity with muscle-strengthening exercise, she adds.

“I would also advise people not to rely too heavily on the calorie number displayed by cardio machines. Those numbers are estimates, and the focus should be on consistent activity rather than trying to maximise calorie burn in every session,” she concludes.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.