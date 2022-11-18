scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 18, 2022

Physical fitness: 10 winter workouts that you must definitely do to stay active and warm

Exercising in winters is particularly difficult, but you need to continue to stay active; here's how you can do that

Physical fitness, winter season, working out, workout sessions, working out in winters, winter exercises, how to stay fit in winters, indian express newsIt is important to stretch at home before going out to run. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

In winters, people tend to get lazy and skip their workout sessions to enjoy the comforts of their quilts and to spend a few extra hours underneath them. But, in the long run, it can do them harm, as leading a sedentary life — when the weather is cold — can be detrimental to a person’s physical and mental health.

If you have been working out, it is suggested that you continue to stay active. For others, who are prone to bouts of lethargy, Aditi Gupta, premium coach at FITTR says the chilly weather “not only makes us lazy, but also slows down weight loss due to a reduction in sweating”.

Motivating people to be in shape, Gupta lists the following 10 winter workouts to beat the chills; read on.

* Workout at home

“Exercising in winters is particularly difficult. If you choose the correct activity, you won’t have to work out outside in the bitter cold. Joining a local recreational sports team or enrolling in fitness classes are two ways to stay active,” she says.

* Set motivating goals

Gupta says if you’re unclear about what is possible for you to do, seek advice from a personal trainer, exercise physiologist, or other health specialists. “Your ambitions don’t have to be big. While finishing a marathon is an admirable goal, so is being able to walk from shop to shop without stopping.”

* Seek out an exercise partner or group

Working out alone can be boring; there is some social pressure when exercising with someone or in a group, says the expert. “Making friends and hanging out with like-minded individuals has an added advantage. Consider signing up for a class on Zoom even if you’re working out at home. These are excellent winter workout options that don’t require you to battle the weather.”

* Warm-up and stretching

Warming up before an exercise is crucial, regardless of whether it is winter. But, it becomes necessary in winters. Exercise in chilly weather puts you at a higher risk of sprains and other ailments. Warming up can reduce the risk of injuries by increasing blood flow and muscle core temperature. In fact, before heading out, you can perform a few warm-up activities at home, you won’t feel as chilly, says Gupta.

Physical fitness, winter season, working out, workout sessions, working out in winters, winter exercises, how to stay fit in winters, indian express news Exercise in chilly weather puts you at a higher risk of sprains and other ailments. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

* Indoor hills

After warming up for 10 minutes, turn up the treadmill’s slope to 15 per cent or the highest setting available. Perform the exercise for one minute at your maximum endurance (a fast walking pace), then lower the incline to zero and rest for one minute. Then, work up minute-by-minute to five minutes, starting with two minutes at the highest incline and two minutes of rest.

* Brisk walking

According to Gupta, walking has minimal stress on your joints and works on your lower body muscles. It enhances cardiovascular fitness and encourages strong bones.

* Fartlek training

Jog steadily for 15 minutes, then perform 8 sets of 2 minutes each with a moderate effort (around 85 per cent), followed by a minute of recovery. Take a five-minute rest to jog slowly, then perform 8 repetitions of one minute at 90 per cent exertion, followed by two minutes of recovery.

* Know your diet

Eat wisely and steer clear of comfort foods with lots of calories. By doing this, you will not only stop yourself from gaining more weight, but also be motivated to combine a healthy diet with regular exercise.

* Protect your skin

The winter air is dry. Use moisturiser frequently and drink a lot of water to prevent dry skin. For added protection, apply Vaseline on delicate places including the ears, nose tip, and nostrils. Consider keeping your face covered with a running mask or scarf.

* Indoor stretching

Before you go out to exercise, practise stretching indoors to raise your body temperature. This reduces the likelihood of feeling cold as soon as you leave the house. Before donning your cold-weather attire, take a few quick stretches to enhance blood flow to your muscles and joints. To reduce the risk of injury, perform leg rotations, butt kicks, jumping jacks.

