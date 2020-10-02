PewDiePie shows body transformation in new viral pic; know his diet, workout routine

YouTuber PewDiePie's incredible body transformation is winning hearts. (Source:pewdiepie/Instagram)

PewDiePie aka Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, one of the most popular content creators on YouTube, recently posted a picture of himself on Instagram.

The YouTuber, who announced a brief hiatus in January 2020, grabbed eyeballs with his incredible physical transformation that the picture shows. In it, PewDiePie poses bare-bodied, flaunting his toned figure and biceps. The picture is now going viral. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram Last day of no simp September boys A post shared by PewDiePie (@pewdiepie) on Sep 30, 2020 at 3:57am PDT

How did the Swedish YouTuber achieve this transformation? It is all thanks to his workout routine and diet. In May this year, the YouTuber had shared his five-day workout routine with his fans in a video.

PewDiePie’s workout routine

The YouTuber begins the week by focusing heavily on the chest and shoulders, on Monday. The following day, he does squats, dead-lifts, and lunges. On Wednesday, he does pull exercises. The next day is reserved for leg exercises while Friday is dedicated to a mix of both push and pull exercises. Watch the video:

PewDiePie’s diet

The content creator had also revealed his diet plan, mentioning how he has started consuming more protein. He had also revealed earlier that he had quit drinking soda and also alcohol except on social occasions, according to hitc.com.

