‘Looks ridiculous’: Man loses 40 kg in 4 months by stationary running at home

A content creator recently claimed that he lost 40 kg in 4 months by running in place at home. Yes, you read that right. “No treadmill. No track. Just one place. One hour. Sometimes, 1.5 hours. Looked ridiculous, felt ridiculous. Sweat covered the floor, and a body slowly changed. You don’t need a gym. You need a reason,” said Krishna.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

The interesting part of this story isn’t whether running on the spot is a secret weight loss exercise. “It isn’t. The principle behind the transformation is much simpler: increasing daily physical activity can increase energy expenditure, and when combined with an appropriate dietary calorie deficit, it can contribute to weight loss,” said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.