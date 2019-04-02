‘People often associate exercising with just keeping in good physical shape, but it goes far beyond that’: Jacqueline Fernandez

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has come a long way since her debut film, Aladin, in 2009. In her decade-long association with Bollywood, the former beauty queen has worked alongside actors Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Arjun Rampal and also Amitabh Bachchan.

Fernandez, who will next be seen in Drive with Sushant Singh Rajput, has not only proved her mettle as an actor by working in films across genres, but has also established herself as a fashionista who often turns heads with her impressive sartorial choices. But there is another side to the actor, snippets of which she keeps sharing with her fans and followers on her Instagram – of being a fitness enthusiast.

In an email interview with indianexpress.com, the actor and RAW Pressery investor, who was in the Capital for an event recently shares her fitness mantra, daily regime and her guilty pleasures.

Excerpts from the interview:

When did you realise the importance of working out?

I have always been health conscious and have been working out; even when I was in school I used to play a lot of sports. So working out or eating healthy is not something I recently started as it has always been a part of my lifestyle.

What is your fitness mantra?

My fitness mantra is quite simple – one should eat right, sleep right, and exercise regularly. I ensure that I maintain a healthy diet, get adequate sleep and stay positive and relaxed.

What is your daily regime like?

I follow a strict workout regime and diet throughout the week and have a cheat meal only on Sundays. My workout includes a mix of cardio, strength training, martial arts, dance and yoga exercises.

How do you manage to take out time to exercise on a busy work day?

For me working out in the morning is a discipline that I follow. Irrespective of till what time our work schedule demands us to work; I make it a point to start my day by 5 am the next morning, as it is the only time I get to myself so it’s really important for me to meditate and visualise what I want for the day before me. It keeps me focused and peaceful.

Many celebrities swear by yoga, aerial yoga, Pilates – what is your favourite form of exercise and why?

I love yoga, I feel it’s a more holistic form of exercise where attention is given to each and every part of your body and helps reduce stress and anxiety.

What does your diet chart look like? What role does a healthy diet play in one’s well-being?

I feel balance of everything is important, so my diet is full of greens, proteins and healthy carbs. Having a healthy diet nowadays is very important and it’s good that more and more people are becoming aware of that. A healthy diet will only help improve your skin, and hair and keep you away from diseases.

What do you eat on your cheat day?

A big fat pizza or a p&b sandwich with chocolate shake.

The most common mistake people make while exercising/ the most common misconception people have about exercising?

People often associate exercising with just keeping in good physical shape but it goes far beyond that. Exercising is good for a fit body and a fit mind. Exercise is great for good sleep, skin and mental health apart from keeping the body healthy.