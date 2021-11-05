Parth Samthaan aces handstands; his trainer shares why they are ‘worth it’

Whether it is fitness, diet, work or daily life — one must always challenge themselves and strive for better. But it is also equally important to add variety to your challenges to keep the momentum going. That’s what actor Parth Samthaan’s trainer Vijay Menon believes in too.

Menon, or ‘The Movementor’ on Instagram, recently penned a note on how the trainer-trainee duo keep the fitness game strong with handstands.

“Whenever we train, we make sure we are challenging ourselves during the session, always trying new things and pushing ourselves to the limit,” said Menon.

The trainer then went on to share why handstands need to be incorporated in one’s routine. “Handstands/wallstands work your core and improve balance while giving you the benefits of increased circulation and lymph flow. You’ll engage your whole body while using your shoulders, arms, core, and back,” he added, alongside videos of the actor acing handstands.

Acknowledging how balancing on one’s arms can be extremely tiring, he said, “handstands can be pretty tiring, but they’re worth it. Handstands strengthen pretty much every muscle in your arms, shoulders, and upper body, making them one of the most beneficial upper body exercises you can do,” he said.

How to do it?

You can start doing it in two ways, Sumit Sharma, yoga expert and founder of StrongByYoga told indianexpress.com

*Practice asanas that work on the given parts such as downward dog, chaturanga, and shoulder stand.

*Use a wall. Keep your back against the wall, hands wide open and firmly grounded then start kicking one leg up against the wall.

*Repeat this with both legs for as long as you can. Slowly you will gain control over your handstand and then you can move away from the wall.

He advised beginners “to work on building a lot of strength, stamina and body awareness before trying this pose.”

