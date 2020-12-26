Parth Samthaan does handstand push-ups for the first time, gives us fitness goals

Fitness can be empowering for many and can make them try and better themselves regularly. If you have been finding it challenging to get your strength, it is time you start working out and continue to practise to better your form. Wondering how it would help? It would help you better your confidence and take on challenges that you thought were impossible. That’s how Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan has been challenging his limits.

Watch:

The actor who has been training with trainer Vijay Menon aced handstand push-ups for the first time with some help from his fitness instructor.

Here’s what handstand push-ups are all about:

A handstand push-up is just like a normal push-up but instead of doing the push-up parallel to the ground, the practitioner has to do it in the inverted position. That may sound intimidating at first. But when the body is prepped up, there are no limits like Samthaan’s trainer pointed out.

“Start by doing what’s necessary; then do what’s possible, and suddenly you are doing the impossible. Every time we train, Parth tries to push his boundaries, the level of commitment and discipline towards making each rep count is commendable. This handstand push up we tried for the first time was after an hour of intense functional training,” he said.

The powerful upper body calisthenics training activates the chest and arms such that the shoulders, backs, arms and chest are warmed up. This helps develop the core muscles and improve the body’s balance.

A set of progressive exercises can help you begin with handstand push-ups if you are a beginner like Samthaan.

Here’s how to do handstand push-ups

*Place your hands about 6-12 inches away from the wall (or support) and slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Make sure palms are facing forward, or slightly turned out at 5-10 degrees.

*Kick up into a handstand, with the heels touching the wall. Regular practice of the donkey kick drill will help you get into a handstand.

*Ensure you have tightened your butt and core to establish a strong, rigid midline position.

*While maintaining this position, lower yourself until the top of head touches the mat. Make sure the elbows are at 45-degree angle as you lower.

*Once your head touches the mat, press up with the same power you had while lowering yourself, until the elbows reach full extension.

