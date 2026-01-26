Parmeet Sethi, 59, runs for 5 km; admits he thought ‘ek kilometre me thak jaunga’

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Parmeet Sethi, who recently managed to run 5 km with his younger son, Ayushmaan, said he thought he would not be able to continue beyond just a kilometre. “5 km bhaag kar aaya hun. Mujhe laga main bilkul nahi bhaag paunga. Ek kilometre me thak jaunga. Par 5 km kar liya. Kuch pata bhi nahi chala (I completed a 5 km run. I thought I would be tired in 1 km. But I managed and didn’t even feel it,” he said on their family vlog.
After the run, while Ayushmaan is panting for breath, Parmeet takes a relaxed stroll.
But is it safe for almost 60-year-olds to run so much?
Dr Swapnil Zambare, consultant, arthroscopy, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said running for 5 kms is medically advisable only when the body is prepared for it. “Age alone is not a limitation. What matters more is joint health, muscle strength, cardiovascular fitness, and whether the person has gradually trained for the distance. Many people in their late 50s and 60s can run 5 km if they follow a structured, progressive routine,” said Dr Zambare.
Do you tire quickly as you age?
Stating that this belief often comes from reduced activity levels rather than ageing itself, Dr Zambare said, “As we grow older, muscle mass, balance, and flexibility naturally decline if they are not maintained. When someone resumes regular movement and trains consistently, endurance improves even later in life.”
Knee pain, Achilles tendon strain, plantar fasciitis, and lower back discomfort are commonly reported. These problems usually arise due to weak supporting muscles, poor footwear, sudden increases in distance, or inadequate recovery rather than age itself.
How should someone in their late 50s begin running safely?
A gradual approach works best, said the expert, adding that wWalking, brisk walking, and short jog intervals allow joints and muscles to adapt. Strength training for the legs and core is essential. Rest days should be included in the training plan, not seen as breaks from it.
Does running damage the joints in older adults?
Moderate running does not harm healthy joints. According to Dr Zambare, regular movement improves joint lubrication, muscle support, and bone strength. Joint issues tend to develop when training is excessive, poorly planned, or continued despite pain.
The focus should not be on speed or distance alone.
“The real goal is consistency, pain-free movement, and overall fitness. Completing a 5 km run is a meaningful milestone, but maintaining long-term mobility and joint health is far more important,” said Dr Zambare.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
