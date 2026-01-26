Parmeet Sethi, 59, runs for 5 km; admits he thought ‘ek kilometre me thak jaunga’

Parmeet Sethi, who recently managed to run 5 km with his younger son, Ayushmaan, said he thought he would not be able to continue beyond just a kilometre. “5 km bhaag kar aaya hun. Mujhe laga main bilkul nahi bhaag paunga. Ek kilometre me thak jaunga. Par 5 km kar liya. Kuch pata bhi nahi chala (I completed a 5 km run. I thought I would be tired in 1 km. But I managed and didn’t even feel it,” he said on their family vlog.

After the run, while Ayushmaan is panting for breath, Parmeet takes a relaxed stroll.

But is it safe for almost 60-year-olds to run so much?