Parmeet Sethi, 59, runs for 5 km; admits he thought ‘ek kilometre me thak jaunga’

The real goal is consistency, pain-free movement, and overall fitness

google-preferred-btn
Parmeet SethiParmeet Sethi and Ayushmaan Sethi (Photo: Ayushmaan Sethi/Instagram)

Parmeet Sethi, who recently managed to run 5 km with his younger son, Ayushmaan, said he thought he would not be able to continue beyond just a kilometre. “5 km bhaag kar aaya hun. Mujhe laga main bilkul nahi bhaag paunga. Ek kilometre me thak jaunga. Par 5 km kar liya. Kuch pata bhi nahi chala (I completed a 5 km run. I thought I would be tired in 1 km. But I managed and didn’t even feel it,” he said on their family vlog.

After the run, while Ayushmaan is panting for breath, Parmeet takes a relaxed stroll.

But is it safe for almost 60-year-olds to run so much?

Dr Swapnil Zambare, consultant, arthroscopy, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said running for 5 kms is medically advisable only when the body is prepared for it. “Age alone is not a limitation. What matters more is joint health, muscle strength, cardiovascular fitness, and whether the person has gradually trained for the distance. Many people in their late 50s and 60s can run 5 km if they follow a structured, progressive routine,” said Dr Zambare.

Do you tire quickly as you age?

Stating that this belief often comes from reduced activity levels rather than ageing itself, Dr Zambare said, “As we grow older, muscle mass, balance, and flexibility naturally decline if they are not maintained. When someone resumes regular movement and trains consistently, endurance improves even later in life.”

Knee pain, Achilles tendon strain, plantar fasciitis, and lower back discomfort are commonly reported. These problems usually arise due to weak supporting muscles, poor footwear, sudden increases in distance, or inadequate recovery rather than age itself.

How should someone in their late 50s begin running safely?

Story continues below this ad

A gradual approach works best, said the expert, adding that wWalking, brisk walking, and short jog intervals allow joints and muscles to adapt. Strength training for the legs and core is essential. Rest days should be included in the training plan, not seen as breaks from it.

running Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Pixabay)

Does running damage the joints in older adults?

Moderate running does not harm healthy joints. According to Dr Zambare, regular movement improves joint lubrication, muscle support, and bone strength. Joint issues tend to develop when training is excessive, poorly planned, or continued despite pain.

Also Read | Trainer shares a glimpse of Bhavana Pandey ‘not missing her cardio conditioning’; know why it is essential for women in their 50s

The focus should not be on speed or distance alone.

Story continues below this ad

“The real goal is consistency, pain-free movement, and overall fitness. Completing a 5 km run is a meaningful milestone, but maintaining long-term mobility and joint health is far more important,” said Dr Zambare.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
Here's why pahadi gahat dal is a must-try winter superfood
gahat paratha
Ameesha Patel on why she thinks men and women are not equal: 'Just by wearing pants...'; relationship expert weighs in
Ameesha Patel on why men and women are not equal
From regenerating limbs to intimidating predators: 10 animals with real superpowers
Archer fish
‘You don’t need 10 products’: Makeup artist Namrata Soni on why multi-step skincare won't work in India
Namrata Soni, Namrata Soni interview, Namrata Soni makeup artiste
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Elle 2026 awards
Who wore what at Elle List 2026
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
Sanju Samson has nowhere to hide: Mental fragility, flaws against pace leaves his international career on the brink
Samson
Washington Sundar in race against time to be fit for T20 World Cup 2026
India will play its first T20 World Cup game on February 7, and the chances of Sundar getting fit by then look bleak. (BCCI)
'Shit happens': World champion Gukesh on 'unexplainable' blunder that left him inconsolable at Wijk aan Zee
Gukesh was shell-shocked after realising his blunder. The world champion resigned immediately after Nodirbek Abdusattorov’s response. (Screengrab via ChessBase India livestream)
How AI hallucinations, fake citations are creeping into scientific research
Delhi & Geneva are shaping an AI future based on trust
Motorola Signature review: The ‘luxe’ smartphone that combines conventional and unconventional elements
Motorola Signature
As tech layoffs stretch into 2026, role of AI in job cuts remains an open question
The logo of Amazon is seen at the Viva Technology conference at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris
Here's why pahadi gahat dal is a must-try winter superfood
gahat paratha
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
This 101-year-old woman credits late-night snacks and 'night owl' routine for her incredible longevity
She typically stays up until about 2 am watching television and wakes up naturally around 10 am
'The nihilist penguin': why this Werner Herzog documentary clip is taking over internet years later
In the viral clip, Herzog is heard observing that all the penguins are moving toward the open water, except for one
American rock climber Alex Honnold scales Taipei 101 without safety gear, video stuns internet: 'Truly insane historical moment'
The climb was streamed live on Netflix with a 10-second delay
8-km traffic jams, people stuck in cars overnight as Manali sees tourist surge amid record snowfall. Watch
Roads leading into Manali were among the worst affected
‘Let them rot in jail without bail’: Men halt Vande Bharat train by placing wooden log on railway tracks, video triggers outrage
The group says on camera that they had no intention of boarding the train
Jan 26: Latest News
Advertisement