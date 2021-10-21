Parineeti Chopra reveals ‘secret’ to a healthy and happy life

Parineeti Chopra has often spoken about her love for fitness and healthy living. As such, the Saina actor recently took to Instagram to reveal yet another “secret” about her daily routine.

“Daily meditation is my secret,” she captioned a post in which she can be seen in a cross-legged meditative pose — with her eyes closed and hands over her knees — at a picturesque locale in Nepal.

But, you do not really need the mountains to meditate. Find that much-needed calm right in your home by making meditation a daily practice.

Here are some tips to get you started:

*Pick a suitable time of the day when you think you will be able to sit down and meditate. Make this a consistent part of your daily routine.

*While the rules of mindfulness are same for everyone, different people experience meditation differently, and seek different outcomes.

*Be free of distractions like phone, laptop or any other work.

*It is okay to feel a bit distracted. It is okay to think while you meditate, to let your mind wander. Just focus on your breathing and train your thoughts to focus on it, too.

Here are some benefits of meditation:

*When practiced regularly, it helps one calm down, manage stress.

*Increases self-awareness.

*Helps focus on the present.

*Reduces negative emotions.

*Enhances creativity.

*Improves patience levels.

