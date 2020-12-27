Yearender 2020: When celebrities turned to yoga to curb their pandemic worries

Here is the only fitness roundup you need! (Photo: Mallika Sherawat, Esha Gupta/Instagram, Designed by Gargi Singh) Here is the only fitness roundup you need! (Photo: Mallika Sherawat, Esha Gupta/Instagram, Designed by Gargi Singh)

Yoga is a way of life. And for many who have embraced it, it has brought compelling changes to their lifestyle. In fact, amid the growing anxiety of the pandemic, it has given many practitioners a way forward. Combined with meditation, yoga has taught them calmness, gratitude and peace.

What does yoga do for and to you?

According to experts, when practised regularly, it can do wonders. While for some, it might be just a form of exercise or meditation, for others, it is a form of relaxation which reduces stress. Incorporating yoga in our daily life can help us in many ways — like forming better sleeping habits, fighting depression, heart problems, etc., per yoga experts.

One has to, however, know about the right pose, right posture, and the time to hold that posture. Surya Namaskar and Kapal Bhati Pranayama are effective for weight loss. It is said that continued practice of yoga tunes the body to its needs, thereby regulating appetite and consumption of different kinds of food. Many practitioners find their craving for junk food reduces with sustained yoga practice.

Even the immune system benefits tremendously. Yoga poses massage organs and strengthen muscles, improving their efficiency. For instance, Halasana and Bhujangasana directly improve the immune system by releasing white blood cells.

A scientific study found a three-month course of Kundalini yoga and Kirtan Kriya meditation practice helped minimise the cognitive and emotional problems that often precede Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia and brain disorders that impair the memory.

If you still have questions, take a look at celebrities who have embraced yoga as an everyday part of life and swear by its numerous benefits. And amid the pandemic concerns, they have taken to social media to stress on the importance of this ancient practice.

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who is a fitness enthusiast and practises different forms of exercises, recently shared how yoga has helped her calm down.

“Have been dealing with some major anxiety these past few weeks. However, being consistent with yoga has taught me the valuable lesson of being in the moment and what’s even more important. Gratitude…for life and being alive…have a great day everyone!” she said.

Actor Aamna Sharif also spoke about how yoga instills the confidence to move past one’s fears.

“Yoga for me is not just about getting the posture right or being able to do complex asanas. Yoga is like food for my soul. Every morning I come to my mat with an intention and that sets a precedent for my entire day. My meditation journey has helped me overcome the lowest and the toughest phase of my life, it has helped me filter all the negative thoughts and focus on only the positive ones, made me be grateful for what I have rather than be thankless for what I lack…turn my weaknesses into my strengths…relate to people in a more humane way and most important to overcome all uncertain fears that crop up in life. Let’s quite our mind and the soul will speak,” she said.

Understanding the benefits of yoga lie beyond the physical and emotional levels, actor Esha Gupta shared how yoga is not a workout but a “work-in”. “I know, this year has shook us all, but it even woke us. Whenever am feeling negative, I try and focus on all the blessings I still have. By god’s grace, if you have a roof above your head, food to eat, family that loves you and is healthy, you are already blessed by god. These five months have been an emotional roller coaster for me, for all of us, but I always pick myself up, and yoga has been my reason for that. Be loyal and consistent, everyday try and be a better version of yourself. Don’t think you are in a rat race. We all have our different paths, find yours with self love and positivity,” she mentioned.

Gupta said yog is a pre-vedic Indian practise which is a combination of physical, mental and spiritual self. “Hence, personally I am not a fan of the Western version of yoga where it’s taken as a mere exercise, but the fact that it’s origin meant more about aligning our whole inner self.”

Mallika Sherawat took it up a notch with the semi-supine twist known to have a calming effect.

She said, “The semi-supine aspect of this yoga pose combined with controlled breathing leads to a slowing down within your body, increases circulation and relieves lower back tension.”

Urvashi Rautela had us awed with this challenging pose. Take a look.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra had a quiet, beautiful practice in the hills of Manali. Her practice made us take notice of the immense power of yoga to spread joy and peace. Don’t you agree?

Is yoga a part of your life?

