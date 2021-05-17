‘Won’t let the pandemic get the best of me’: Sameera Reddy shares motivational post on fitness

If you are looking to get fitness-inspired, the actor hopes you "just keep moving". (Photo: Instagram/@reddysameera)

Sameera Reddy is taking her personal fitness seriously, and encouraging everyone to do the same. The actor, who recently made recovery from COVID-19, shared a post on Instagram, detailing her struggle with losing weight.

“I’ve decided I won’t let the pandemic get the best of me like it did last year. I put on so much weight stress eating thru 2020 and just neglected myself. I refuse to let COVID throw me off my fitness Friday goals 💪🏼 (sic),” the actor and mother of two, wrote in the caption, alongside a picture that contained the hashtag ‘Fitness Friday’.

The actor went on to share with her followers that this week, she “had to work on post-COVID exhaustion”. “I finally feel all the effort I am taking is paying off and I’m feeling a bit energetic. I’m 88 kgs. And able to play my badminton again. No intense workouts yet but walking and choosing the right foods is working for me.”

Reddy also wrote that she is “very focused” on her “Diwali goal of getting to my fit body and I will not give up on that”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera)

If you are looking to get fitness-inspired, the actor hopes you “just keep moving”.

“It’s really about just strengthening your body and mind more than the weight because that is what we need most right now 🙌🏻 please share your goals, your triumphs, your intentions for your fitness goals because sometimes just saying it helps to get you moving ❤️ #fitness #fitnessfriday #letsdothis 💪🏼 ”

The actor had recently shared a list of things that had helped her tackle post-Covid exhaustion. She had advised that those who are on the path to recovery can gain back their strength by drinking a lot of coconut water. Soaking almonds and raisins overnight and then eating them in the morning can also help, she claimed, as can the consumption of dates/kala jamun.

Check out the rest of her post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera)

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle