Palak Tiwari’s workout hack is to ‘clock’ 10K steps daily: ‘I don’t sleep until…’

Palak Tiwari, 25, recently opened up about her fitness hack, sharing that she swears by 10,000 steps every day. “I am a bad sleeper because I don’t sleep until I clock 10,000 steps, I have to. It makes a huge difference,” said The Bhootnii actor, in a chat with Pinkvilla, adding that she believes in eating local food and “burning off” the calories.

During the conversation, she also mentioned that her ideal goal is to work out five times a week. “There are times when I am able to do it, and there are times when I am not able to. Regardless, I make sure to do 10,000 steps every day,” said Tiwari, who mentioned that she also does Pilates.