Palak Tiwari’s workout hack is to ‘clock’ 10K steps daily: ‘I don’t sleep until…’

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Palak Tiwari, 25, recently opened up about her fitness hack, sharing that she swears by 10,000 steps every day. “I am a bad sleeper because I don’t sleep until I clock 10,000 steps, I have to. It makes a huge difference,” said The Bhootnii actor, in a chat with Pinkvilla, adding that she believes in eating local food and “burning off” the calories.
During the conversation, she also mentioned that her ideal goal is to work out five times a week. “There are times when I am able to do it, and there are times when I am not able to. Regardless, I make sure to do 10,000 steps every day,” said Tiwari, who mentioned that she also does Pilates.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
“Pilates is such a versatile medium. Depending on how you do it and which calibre, it can really change your body or help maintain it, make it more flexible,” shared Tiwari, who confessed to “not being a matcha person at all”.
From a clinical perspective, walking 10,000 steps is not a magical number, but it serves as a practical benchmark for maintaining an active lifestyle, said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal. “Regular walking helps improve cardiovascular health, insulin sensitivity, digestion, circulation, and calorie expenditure. It also reduces the negative effects of prolonged sitting, which is increasingly common in modern lifestyles.”
However, what truly matters is overall consistency and movement quality, not obsessively chasing a number. “For some individuals, even 7,000 to 8,000 steps daily can provide significant health benefits depending on age, fitness level, and lifestyle,” Goyal noted.
Another interesting aspect is the psychological discipline behind completing daily steps. “Step goals often create a sense of accountability and routine, which can improve long-term adherence to fitness habits. However, from a clinical standpoint, it is equally important that fitness goals do not become anxiety-driven or compulsive,” said Goyal.
Her inclusion of Pilates adds another important dimension. “While walking supports cardiovascular fitness and calorie burn, Pilates focuses on core strength, posture, flexibility, and muscle control. Together, the combination creates a balanced fitness approach by addressing both endurance and stability.”
Recovery and nutrition remain essential here as well. “Adequate hydration, balanced meals, and proper sleep are necessary to support daily movement and muscle recovery.”
What her routine reflects is a shift toward habit-based fitness rather than short-term intensity.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.