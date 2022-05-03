scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 03, 2022
'You are a diamond': Palak Tiwari's Pilates coach lauds her dedication to fitness

Personal fitness coach Praveen Nair said, "We love teaching you and training you"

palak tiwariShweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari's fitness routine is inspiring (Photo: Palak/Instagram)

Consistency and variation play an extremely important role when it comes to reaching one’s fitness goals. Giving us a glimpse of how Palak Tiwari keeps fit, her fitness coach Praveen Nair shared a video on Instagram.

In the video, the 21-year-old can be seen doing various Pilates exercises. Take a look.

Nair appreciated her efforts and wrote, “When it comes passion, dedication, staying focused and most importantly giving the best when it comes to fitness and exercise — and we love those kind of people … @palaktiwarii you are diamond and we love teaching you and training you…”

In an earlier post on Facebook, Nair had said, “Pilates is an innovative and safe system of mind-body exercise using a floor mat or a variety of equipment. Pilates can dramatically transform the way your body looks, feels and performs. Pilates builds strength, (and is) capable of creating a sleek, toned body with slender thighs and a flat abdomen.”

For the unversed, Pilates exercises are designed to be rhythmic and dynamic in nature. Hence, establishing a set breathing pattern while practicing Pilates helps to recruit every tiny little muscle in the body, making it a full-body workout.

