‘You are a diamond’: Palak Tiwari’s Pilates coach lauds her dedication to fitness

Consistency and variation play an extremely important role when it comes to reaching one’s fitness goals. Giving us a glimpse of how Palak Tiwari keeps fit, her fitness coach Praveen Nair shared a video on Instagram.

In the video, the 21-year-old can be seen doing various Pilates exercises. Take a look.

Nair appreciated her efforts and wrote, “When it comes passion, dedication, staying focused and most importantly giving the best when it comes to fitness and exercise — and we love those kind of people … @palaktiwarii you are diamond and we love teaching you and training you…”

In an earlier post on Facebook, Nair had said, “Pilates is an innovative and safe system of mind-body exercise using a floor mat or a variety of equipment. Pilates can dramatically transform the way your body looks, feels and performs. Pilates builds strength, (and is) capable of creating a sleek, toned body with slender thighs and a flat abdomen.”

For the unversed, Pilates exercises are designed to be rhythmic and dynamic in nature. Hence, establishing a set breathing pattern while practicing Pilates helps to recruit every tiny little muscle in the body, making it a full-body workout.

