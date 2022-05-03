‘You are a diamond’: Palak Tiwari’s Pilates coach lauds her dedication to fitness

May 3, 2022 2:10:00 pm
Consistency and variation play an extremely important role when it comes to reaching one’s fitness goals. Giving us a glimpse of how Palak Tiwari keeps fit, her fitness coach Praveen Nair shared a video on Instagram.
In the video, the 21-year-old can be seen doing various Pilates exercises. Take a look.
Nair appreciated her efforts and wrote, “When it comes passion, dedication, staying focused and most importantly giving the best when it comes to fitness and exercise — and we love those kind of people … @palaktiwarii you are diamond and we love teaching you and training you…”
In an earlier post on Facebook, Nair had said, “Pilates is an innovative and safe system of mind-body exercise using a floor mat or a variety of equipment. Pilates can dramatically transform the way your body looks, feels and performs. Pilates builds strength, (and is) capable of creating a sleek, toned body with slender thighs and a flat abdomen.”
For the unversed, Pilates exercises are designed to be rhythmic and dynamic in nature. Hence, establishing a set breathing pattern while practicing Pilates helps to recruit every tiny little muscle in the body, making it a full-body workout.
