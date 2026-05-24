Protect your knees: Doctor ranks best and worst lower body exercises on a scale of 1 to 10

Which are the best and worst lower body exercises? (Freepik)

Many people focus on building upper-body strength, but equal focus and effort must be put into the lower body. However, according to Dr Sushrut Badve, Consultant – Orthopaedic Surgeon, Sahyadri Hospitals, Deccan Gymkhana, lower-body exercises should not be analysed in isolation but as exercises that affect the joints and muscles involved and are biomechanically aligned with the body of the individual performing them.

But which ones are easiest on the knee?

“I will list exercises in which the body works as a hip hinge, including deadlifts and Romanian deadlifts, because they develop a strong posterior chain without putting any additional stress on the anterior part of the knee during appropriate performance,” Dr Badye said, following which he ranked step-ups and split squats, which are “great functional lower body exercises promoting good balance and coordination between hips and knees”.