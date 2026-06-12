Kunal Kapoor calls granddad ‘original biohacker’, shares longevity story: ‘Lived till 94’

Taking a swipe at the prominent biohacking trend these days, actor and fitness enthusiast Kunal K Kapoor took to X to write about his grandfather’s longevity hacks. “My grandad was the original biohacker. Lived till 94. Walked an hour a day. Ate small meals. Chewed slowly: ‘Your teeth are in your mouth, not your stomach.’ Last meal before sunset. First after sunrise. Fasted every Sunday. We don’t take wisdom seriously until someone rebrands it,” the Rang De Basanti actor noted.

This post reignites the discussion around whether some of today’s most popular wellness trends are actually traditional habits in disguise. To understand more, we asked an expert. “Daily walking, mindful eating, early dinners, and weekly fasting are now often marketed as biohacking, yet these practices have been part of many cultures for generations,” said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

From a clinical nutrition perspective, the routine described includes several habits strongly associated with healthy ageing. “One of the most notable is eating slowly and chewing thoroughly. Research shows that slower eating improves satiety signals, enhances digestion, and may reduce overall calorie intake. The grandfather’s saying that your teeth are in your mouth, not your stomach, reflects a principle that modern nutrition science fully supports,” Goyal said.

Another interesting habit is having the last meal of the day before sunset. “Late-night eating has been associated with poorer glucose control, increased calorie intake, and disrupted circadian rhythms. Eating earlier in the day aligns better with the body’s natural metabolic patterns and may support better digestion and metabolic health,” elucidated Goyal.

Why walking is essential (Photo: Freepik) Why walking is essential (Photo: Freepik)

The practice of weekly fasting has also gained popularity in recent years under the umbrella of intermittent fasting. “While fasting is not suitable for everyone, especially children, pregnant women, and certain medical conditions, periodic fasting may improve insulin sensitivity and encourage greater awareness of hunger and satiety cues,” described Goyal.

My grandad was the original biohacker. Lived till 94. Walked an hour a day. Ate small meals. Chewed slowly: “Your teeth are in your mouth, not your stomach.” Last meal before sunset. First after sunrise. Fasted every Sunday. We don’t take wisdom seriously until someone rebrands… — Kunal Kapoor (@kapoorkkunal) June 10, 2026

Perhaps the “most underrated habit” of all is the simplest one: walking for an hour every day. Goyal stressed that walking remains one of the most evidence-based forms of physical activity, supporting cardiovascular health, blood sugar control, mobility, mental well-being, and longevity.

“What makes this story powerful is that none of these habits involve expensive supplements, gadgets, or complicated protocols. They are simple lifestyle practices repeated consistently over decades,” said Goyal.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.