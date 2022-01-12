Oprah Winfrey clears her fridge by throwing out half a cake: ‘Time for a reset’

For many people, New Year resolutions entail becoming more diet and health conscious. It is never too late to want to eat healthy and change your food habits. Oprah Winfrey is among those celebrities who has prioritised her health in 2022.

The television host took to Instagram to share a video, in which she was seen dumping a giant piece of cake — at least two weeks old — that she took out from her fridge.

“Okay, time for a reset. Clearing out the fridge,” she said.

The media mogul said they had “12 people in the house over the holidays”, and all of them stayed safe from Covid. “We ate every day, like food had just been invented.”

The 67-year-old added that she is now “clearing out the fridge”. “No chance of one last piece of Gayle [King’s] delicious Bananas Foster birthday cake.”

Winfrey went on to talk about Weight Watchers (WW) — a weight loss program for which she is a director and spokesperson — and said, “I know a lot of you are also ready for a reset… WW helps me stay on track, brings a level of awareness to what I am eating, and that’s what helps me get back in control of how I want to live. So, let us do our day 1 together… not one day, not tomorrow, not next Monday, not next week — let today be our day 1,” she said, while throwing the giant cake piece into the bin.

In the caption, Winfrey wrote: “If you’ve been waiting for the right day, the right time, or some kind of sign…this is it. Today is the day. Day One starts now! Goodbye two-week old cake, hello hydration.”

In December 2021, Winfrey had posted a video of the creation of this very cake, which was made in honour of her friend Gayle King’s 67th birthday.

“Gayle and I have been besties since we were 21 and 22—now fast forward to today and we’re joined by her grandson Luca. What a life🥳🥳🥳” she had captioned the post.

