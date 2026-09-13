A realistic 1-month weight-loss diet plan for eggetarian professionals with desk jobs

Can you lose weight in one month despite your desk job? (AI generated image)

For eggetarians, eggs can be one of the easiest ways to add a good source of protein to the day’s meals. But a weight-loss plan cannot revolve around eggs alone. So, what should you eat throughout the day if you are an eggetarian with a desk job?

Ms Veena V, Chief Clinical Dietician and Head of the Department of Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics at Aster Whitefield Hospital in Bengaluru, says sustainable weight loss is about creating eating habits you can stick to. We asked her to map out a realistic one-month plan.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.