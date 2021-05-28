On ‘Pursuit of Happyness’, Will Smith drops fitness video after putting on pandemic weight

The six-part unscripted fitness docuseries 'Best Shape of My Life', will follow Will Smith "challenging himself to improve every aspect of his fitness. (Photo: Instagram/@willsmith)

Earlier this month, when Will Smith shared an important update about his dad-bod, it had made us say, “Same, Will, same”. The actor had posted a picture of himself, not flaunting six-pack abs, but a ponch, writing in the caption that he is in the “worst shape” of his life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

But after having put on a bit of weight in the pandemic, Smith now wants to get fit. In fact, he has already initiated the process of getting back in shape, sharing a video of intense workout sessions that are underway.

The 52-year-old has his sense of humour intact, for he has captioned the video ‘The Pursuit of Happyness’, a 2006 film starring himself and his son Jaden Smith.

In the beginning of the clip, he stands shirtless on a rotating platform, shaking his head and saying, “That is so nasty” to the camera. The rest of the clip is basically a montage of him sweating it out in the gym, doing activities like leg presses and bicep curls.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

According to a People report, Smith announced May 4 that he’s documenting his transformation in partnership with YouTube for a new original series premiering some time next year, which will “take viewers along on his health and fitness journey”.

The six-part unscripted fitness docuseries ‘Best Shape of My Life‘, will follow him “challenging himself to improve every aspect of his fitness, from agility to power to recovery and more, teaming up with guests including pro athletes, scientists and experts, and top YouTube creators”, a release stated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

While weight loss is an incredibly personal process, we appreciate that as an A-list actor, Smith put his challenges on the table, for the world to see and realise that it is all right to put on weight; that we are all dealing with the pandemic first, and we can forgive ourselves and our bodies. What is more encouraging is that the actor makes it known that if one chooses to get fit, then they can even do that, regardless of the shape they find themselves in.

What is your opinion?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle