Fitness coach explains why Japan’s obesity rate is far lower than US’s: ‘Saw it firsthand’

A recent post by fitness trainer Dan Go has sparked discussion about how daily environments may influence obesity rates more than many people realise. Comparing Japan and the United States, he wrote: “Japan sits at 6% obesity. The US sits at 43%.”

According to Go, the difference goes beyond individual willpower or strict dieting. Reflecting on his travels, he said: “And the biggest reason is environment. I saw it firsthand while travelling to Japan. In 2 weeks there, I rarely saw anyone overweight. Not because they were dieting but because of how they lived.” He pointed to factors such as walkability, food quality, and everyday habits, adding, “They walk everywhere. Their version of ‘fast food’ has whole ingredients, fermented, high protein, and rich in fibre. Meals are built around real food by default, not by discipline.”

Go further argued that healthy choices are often embedded into daily life rather than requiring constant effort. “Nobody was counting macros. Nobody had a meal plan app. They just lived in a system that made staying lean easy and being slim a standard,” he wrote. He also noted that countries with higher obesity rates often share common characteristics, including “car culture, processed food access, and sedentary defaults.” Summing up his argument, he stated: “Your ZIP code predicts your health more than your DNA. You can’t move to Japan. But you can build your own environment. Walk more. Eat real food. Make the healthy choice the easy choice.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Interestingly, India did not feature in either the fittest or fattest groups discussed in the post. However, findings from a 2021 study titled Prevalence of Obesity in India and Its Neurological Implications: A Multifactor Analysis of a Nationwide Cross-Sectional Study, published in Annals of Neurosciences, suggest that obesity is a significant concern in the country as well. The researchers reported: “Prevalence of obesity in India is 40.3%. Zonal variations were seen as follows: south highest at 46.51% and east lowest at 32.96%. Obesity was higher among women than men (41.88% vs. 38.67%), urban than rural (44.17% vs. 36.08%), and over 40 than under 40 (45.81% vs. 34.58%). More education implied a higher obesity (44.6% college vs. 38% uneducated), as did lowered physical activity (43.71% inactive vs. 32.56% vigorously active). The odds ratio for physical activity was 3.83, stronger than age (1.58), education (1.4), urban (1.3), and gender.”

These observations raise broader questions about how neighbourhoods, transportation systems, food environments, work routines, and lifestyle patterns shape long-term health outcomes. They also highlight the need to understand whether obesity is driven primarily by personal choices or whether environmental factors play a larger role than many people assume.

How the environment influences obesity risk

Sadhna Singh, Senior Fitness and Lifestyle Consultant at HereNow Official, tells indianexpress.com, “Environmental factors play a far greater role in obesity risk than many people realise because they shape daily behaviours long before individual motivation comes into play. When people live in walkable neighbourhoods, rely on public transport, have easy access to fresh foods, and work in environments that encourage movement, physical activity becomes a natural part of the day rather than a conscious effort.”

Japan sits at 6% obesity. The US sits at 43%. And the biggest reason is environment. I saw it firsthand traveling to Japan. In 2 weeks there, I rarely saw anyone overweight. Not because they were dietin but because of how they lived. They walk everywhere. Their version of… pic.twitter.com/k83feVdFCb — Dan Go (@CoachDanGo) June 14, 2026

She adds that genetics can influence susceptibility to weight gain, but genes do not explain the dramatic differences in obesity rates seen across populations. “The environment largely determines whether healthy choices are convenient or difficult. In many ways, obesity is not simply a personal issue but a reflection of the systems and surroundings people interact with every day.”

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The impact of daily movement and sedentary behaviour

Current evidence consistently shows that low daily movement and prolonged sitting are major contributors to weight gain and poor metabolic health. Singh notes that while structured exercise is important, what often matters more is total movement accumulated throughout the day. “For people with desk-based jobs, sitting for long periods reduces overall energy expenditure, impairs glucose regulation, and can negatively affect fat metabolism.”

Even individuals who exercise for an hour a day may still face health risks if they remain sedentary for the remaining waking hours. Small bouts of movement, such as standing, walking, or taking active breaks, can collectively have a meaningful impact on weight management and long-term health outcomes.

Practical ways to make healthy habits easier

The most effective strategy is to redesign the immediate environment so healthy choices become the default option. Singh suggests that, at home, keeping fruits, vegetables, and protein-rich snacks visible while limiting easy access to ultra-processed foods can influence eating habits significantly. In the office, setting reminders to stand or walk every hour, taking walking meetings when possible, and keeping a water bottle nearby can increase daily movement.

“During commutes, simple adjustments such as getting off public transport one stop earlier, choosing stairs over elevators, or parking slightly farther away can help accumulate meaningful activity. Sustainable weight management is often less about willpower and more about creating routines and surroundings that support healthy behaviours consistently,” concludes the expert.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.