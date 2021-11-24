Nutritionist suggests three smart ways to lose weight without crash-dieting

People who want to lose weight will know that it is a constant struggle of trying new fads and foods to stay in shape and shed some extra kilos. Experts say that weight loss is not supposed to be a battle — that in the process of losing weight, one must not compromise on their health.

Did you know that you can lose weight while changing your diet and introducing more clean eating habits with occasional cheat meals? Nutritionist Azra Khan took to Instagram recently to share three smart ways in which you can get to your desired weight, without doing anything too dramatic. Check it out.

Khan said one can smartly create a ‘calorie deficit’ in their diet without compromising on what they eat. A calorie deficit is essentially a shortage in the number of calories that one consumes, relative to the number of calories that are needed for maintaining current body weight.

Here are some sure-shot ways to lose weight without dieting:

1. Weight training

The nutritionist advised that this process will help increase the metabolism by increasing your muscle.

2. Intermittent fasting

A hit among fitness and health conscious people, intermittent fasting involves fasting for a period of time after eating a healthy meal. The basic principle is to give the body time to digest food, burn out excess body fat and detox. It is considered more attuned to the body’s circadian rhythm.

3. Having 1 g protein per kg of body weight

The expert advises that you eat and include more proteins in your diet, so you can stay full and satiated for longer, as opposed to feeling hungry and taking meals throughout the day.

What do you think about these methods?

