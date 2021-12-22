Nutritionist shares ‘sure-shot way to avoid winter weight gain’

For many people, winters are synonymous with weight gain. They tend to gain a few kilos because of lack of exercise owing to lethargy. While it is important to be consistent with your exercise routine, it is all right to take a break when you feel like it.

In that case, how does one make sure that they stay fit and not put on a lot of weight?

ALSO READ | New bride Katrina Kaif swears by this workout; check it out

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has an interesting suggestion. She took to Instagram to share a “sure-shot way to avoid winter weight gain”, given that we “become lazy to go out for walks or do any sort of physical activity in winter”. Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nmami (@nmamiagarwal)

The basic funda behind winter weight gain, said Agarwal, is that your “calorie intake is more than your calorie burn”.

The nutritionist continued in the accompanying video: “Make sure your calorie intake is tailored as per your weight-loss routine”. But, this does not mean you “reduce your calories too much”.

According to her, it is necessary to deduct around 500 kcal from the total calorie requirement. If you need 2,500 calories every day, settle for 2,000 instead. “By doing this, you are not going to restrict yourself from any food items, you are not going to starve yourself, and most importantly, you are going to enjoy your meal plans.”

What do you think about this weight loss strategy?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!