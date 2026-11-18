Nutritionist Chintan Oswal shared his grandmother Savita Prakash Oswal’s transformation story on Instagram. “My dadi (grandmother) lost 12 kgs at 69. Along with this, her leg pain reduced and sugar levels improved as well. This proves age is just a number and if you believe you can do anything,” he shared.

Sharing more details in an exclusive interaction with indianexpress.com, Chintan expressed, “She started at 90 kg and has now reached 78 kg, achieving a total weight loss of 12 kg. From the beginning, my focus was never on quick fat loss. I wanted to take a more holistic and sustainable approach, working on all the important pillars of health, including diet, nutrition, exercise, sleep, and stress management. The goal was not just to help her lose weight but also to improve her overall health and build habits that would support her long-term health and weight management.”

The Baramati-based duo kept her diet very simple, focusing on regular home-cooked food. “We reduced her sugar intake to less than 2 tablespoons a day, introduced one bowl of salad with both lunch and dinner, and made sure she was getting enough protein. Her mornings started with a handful of dry fruits. We also alternated between jowar bhakri and wheat roti as part of our approach to better blood sugar management,” Chintan told indianexpress.com.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

There were also a few changes to her eating habits. “We encouraged her to have early and lighter dinners to allow for a longer gap between dinner and breakfast. She followed 3–4 meals a day, avoided late-night eating, chewed her food properly, ate mindfully and made sure she drank enough water,” said Chintan.

For exercise, she didn’t start with anything complicated or strenuous. “We focused on simple daily movements like arm rotations, calf raises and other basic exercises that she could comfortably do and follow consistently,” said Chintan.

“One thing that worked in her favour was that she already had good sleep habits and relatively low stress, so we made sure those stayed consistent too,” added Chintan.

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Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Freepik) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Freepik)

Along with the weight loss, she also noticed reduced joint pain, and her inflammation improved. “So, the changes weren’t just reflected on the weighing scale; there was an improvement in how she felt as well. Things like eating mindfully, chewing properly, having balanced home-cooked meals, staying active and maintaining a proper eating schedule might look small, but when followed consistently, they can make a real difference,” he said.

From a nutritional perspective, weight management after 65 requires a more careful approach than in younger adults, consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal said.

“Ageing is associated with a gradual decline in muscle mass, known as sarcopenia, reduced bone density and changes in metabolic function. Therefore, the objective should not simply be to reduce body weight but to reduce excess body fat while preserving muscle strength, mobility and nutritional status.” One of the most important aspects of her approach was maintaining simple, home-cooked meals. “Including salads with lunch and dinner, reducing added sugar and alternating between wheat and jowar are useful dietary practices. Jowar provides fibre and other micronutrients, while whole wheat also contributes fibre and carbohydrates. However, neither grain automatically controls blood sugar; portion sizes, the overall meal composition and individual glucose responses matter,” said Goyal.

Adequate protein intake becomes particularly important after 65 because older adults are more vulnerable to muscle loss. “Depending on kidney function, health status and physical activity, protein requirements may be around 1.0–1.2 grams per kilogram of body weight daily for healthy older adults, with higher requirements sometimes considered during illness or recovery under professional supervision. Milk, curd, paneer, pulses, soy, eggs and lean meats can help meet these needs. Protein should ideally be distributed across meals rather than concentrated in one meal,” said Goyal.

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Physical activity is equally important. “Simple exercises such as arm rotations, calf raises, chair-supported squats and gentle walking can improve mobility, balance and muscular strength. Gradually introducing resistance exercises is particularly beneficial for maintaining muscle mass and reducing the risk of falls. Exercise should be personalised according to joint health, balance and existing medical conditions,” said Goyal.

Improved blood sugar levels may result from a combination of weight reduction, better dietary quality and increased physical activity. “Similarly, losing excess body weight can reduce mechanical stress on weight-bearing joints, potentially helping relieve knee and leg discomfort. However, persistent joint pain should always be medically evaluated rather than attributed solely to weight,” said Goyal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chintan Oswal (@chintanoswal8)

Goyal emphasised that older adults should avoid crash diets, prolonged fasting and unnecessarily restrictive eating patterns. “Adequate calcium, vitamin D, vitamin B12, hydration and overall calorie intake are essential for maintaining bone health, muscle function and nutritional adequacy,” said Goyal.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.