No gym needed: 5 simple walking variations you can try at home

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Walking is one of the simplest ways to stay active. Nutritionist Renu Rakheja recently shared a series of five simple walks to improve posture, boost flexibility, and protect the knees.
In an Instagram post, she wrote, “5 Walks You Must Do Daily—At Home! No gym? No problem! These 5 easy walks at home can transform your strength, posture, and overall health—just using your own body. Grab a spot and get started!”
The five walks she recommends are designed to target different areas of the body:
- Toe Walk (Tadasana): “Improve posture, ease stiffness & boost confidence!” (1 min)
- Heel Walk: “Stronger ankles, better blood flow, goodbye swelling!” (1 min)
- Hip Rotation Walk: “Loosen tight hips, ease back stiffness, feel flexible!” (1 min)
- Side-to-Side Walk: “Tone thighs, strengthen hips, boost stability.” (1 min)
- Reverse Walk (Walking Backward): “Protect your knees, enhance balance & prevent joint pain.” (2–5 mins)
She added, “A simple daily routine, made for your comfort—no fuss, just results! Try them today and tell me your favourite in the comments!” She also cautioned, “Always listen to your body. Consult a healthcare provider before starting a new exercise routine, especially if you have existing joint pain or medical conditions.”
So, how do these walking variations target different muscle groups and joints compared to regular walking?
Dr Raghu Nagaraj, director at Institute of Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and Robotic Joint Replacement at Kauvery Hospitals, Bengaluru, tells indianexpress.com, “Toe and heel walks engage muscles that regular walking often underutilises. Toe walking strengthens the calves and intrinsic foot muscles, improving balance and ankle stability. Heel walking, on the other hand, activates the muscles in the front of the lower leg, especially the tibialis anterior, which supports the ankle and helps prevent issues like shin splints. Reverse walking shifts the load away from the knees and redistributes effort to the hamstrings and glutes, reducing joint stress while improving coordination and posture. Together, these variations offer a more comprehensive lower-body workout than standard forward walking.”
How important is lateral movement in daily routines for preventing stiffness and improving flexibility?
Lateral movements are essential but often neglected in daily activities. Dr Nagaraj notes that most people move primarily in a straight line, which limits engagement of the hip abductors and adductors, key muscles that stabilise the pelvis and support the spine. Incorporating side-to-side walks or controlled hip rotations promotes hip joint mobility and improves lower back flexibility.
For people with mild knee or hip issues, how can these walks be modified safely while still delivering benefits?
For those with mild joint discomfort, the key is gradual progression and controlled motion. Shorter durations, slower pace, and stable surfaces are important starting points. Using supportive footwear or walking in water can also minimise joint load.
“Toe and heel walks can be done in shorter sets, and reverse or lateral walks should be practised on even ground with a support nearby for balance. If pain persists or worsens, it’s advisable to pause and consult a specialist before resuming,” concludes Dr Nagaraj.
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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.