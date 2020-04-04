Count on these essential nutrition tips for an optimum workout

Carbohydrates are essential to derive energy that gives you the strength to perform daily activities including your regular fitness regime. (Source: File Photo) Carbohydrates are essential to derive energy that gives you the strength to perform daily activities including your regular fitness regime. (Source: File Photo)

Health is built upon certain pillars of wellness, of which the most critical are fitness and nutrition, to keep lifestyle diseases at bay. The right nutrition gives you the stamina and enough fuel for exercising while working the muscles or doing some cardio keeps your weight in check and imparts a healthy glow to your skin. Here are the topmost essential tips for fitness nutrition, suggests nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, founder, Nmami Life.

Power-packed protein

Protein is required to give strength and mass to your muscles. Protein helps to build, repair and restore muscle tissues that are lost or deranged during exercising. The focus should be on high biological quality protein through a natural diet as much as possible. Sources include lean meat, eggs, dairy, pulses, legumes, and grains like quinoa, buckwheat, whole wheat and oats. As a thumb rule, try to

include some form of protein with every major meal you consume.

Count on carbohydrates

Carbohydrates are essential for energy that gives you the strength to perform daily activities including your regular fitness regime. Many fad diet trends may ask you to cut down on carbs drastically; avoid making this mistake as carbs are the most essential macros when it comes to providing energy. Opt for complex carbohydrates which are slower to digest and provide a steady supply of energy, and completely eliminate refined carbs like refined flour, sugary drinks, flavoured yogurts, white bread, and white pasta. Include whole grains like whole wheat, brown rice, jowar, ragi, bajra or quinoa in your diet.

Rainbow on the plate

Include 5-6 servings of different coloured fruits and vegetables in your daily diet as these are packed with vitamins, minerals, fibre, antioxidants and phytonutrients. Aim to include veggies in the form of salads, soups, stewed or cooked. When in doubt, just stir fry whatever veggies that are available and toss with your favourite seasoning. Fruits can be consumed as it is or in the form of smoothies or shakes.

Fuelling right before

Ditch every notion that says you should work out on an empty stomach because not only will it put an extra strain on your body but would also limit your capacity to exercise. Intense exercise can deplete fuel sources and you can run out on energy immediately after beginning and that is why the right food in the right quantities is essential to kickstart stamina and exercise. Bananas serve as an excellent pre-workout option or you can munch on dry fruits and nuts or a toast with peanut butter spread.

Recovery right after

You need essential recovery with food to let your muscles relax and body recover after your workouts. Carbohydrates with a combination of proteins are the best bet after an intense exercise regime. Fruit smoothies made with oats, or a whole wheat toast topped with mashed avocado or an egg scramble with pita bread are some of the options. If you have recently started working out or have increased the intensity levels of your workout you may already know that muscle soreness can often come in the way and is fairly common. So, instead of skipping your routine, incorporate foods like ginger, cherries, salmon, eggs, or lukewarm turmeric milk to ease out muscle soreness or pain.

