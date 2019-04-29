Nutrition tips to ensure maximum energy levels when running a marathon

Marathons are slowly gaining popularity across all age-groups. Training and nutrition are two of the major factors in the preparation of any marathon event- be it full or half. Therefore, it becomes imperative to keep a track on a well-balanced diet.

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal suggests a few basic guidelines that a marathon runner can follow to meet the nutrition requirement to keep the energy level on maximum.

Slow carbs and complex carbs

Since carbohydrates are the main source of energy during high-intensity activities, they are utilised in the form of glucose within the body and are stored as glycogen. Marathon runners have to fuel the body by consuming slow carbohydrates also known as complex carbs. Sixty to sixty-five per cent of daily calorie intake should be derived from complex carbs like ragi, jowar, bajra, oats, brown rice, wheat pasta, and whole wheat. Not having sufficient resource of either of these two can lead to hypoglycemia, dizziness, and fatigue.

High quality protein

Protein should be consumed to derive at least 15-20 per cent of the daily calorie intake because protein helps in rebuilding of muscles and maintenance of lean muscle mass that can provide effective endurance to complete marathon training. Good sources of high quality protein include chicken, fish, soy products like soybeans, soy milk, tofu, and nuggets, dairy products like milk, curd, and cottage cheese, legumes like chickpeas and green peas, nuts like almonds, and seeds like hemp seeds. Certain grains like buckwheat, quinoa, and oats also provide considerable amounts of protein.

Healthy fats

Fats are essential macronutrients that provide a concentrated form of energy to enhance performance. However, the focus should be on the consumption of good fats (polyunsaturated fatty acids and monounsaturated fatty acids), like fish, whole eggs, flaxseeds, almonds, walnuts, avocado, olive oil, and chia seeds. The consumption of saturated fats like butter, red meat, poultry with skin, cream, mayonnaise, and margarine should be kept to a minimum or none at all.

Hydration

Fluid deficit can impair running to a great extent. Maintaining hydration is critical for marathon running as dehydration can put an extra strain on the body and can drain you of the required energy. A good hydration practice involves optimum water intake, and consumption of other fluids in the form of buttermilk, vegetable juices and electrolyte balancing sports drinks. Electrolyte balancing is important because as you sweat, you tend to lose out on sodium, chloride, and potassium.

Pre-marathon and post-marathon diet tips

The appropriate pre-marathon meal, consumed one to two hours prior to the event, will provide you with enough fuel to take on the challenge. An extra dose of fibre is recommended as it can prevent any gastrointestinal discomfort during the race. A serving of fruit smoothie, cereal with milk, egg/chicken sandwich with veggies or multigrain toasts with curd are some of the ideal options.

Mid-run fuel is equally essential. For events that are going to last for more than 60 minutes, 15-20 grams of carbs should be consumed every 45 minutes. The carb intake should be diluted with water so it is important to keep sipping water too. Mid-run fuel options include energy gels, chews, and sports drinks. Natural sources include honey, figs, and dates.

For post-recovery, it is essential to consume carbohydrate with dairy along with quality protein within two hours of running. You can consume a banana smoothie, avocado sandwich, curd with cereal and nuts.