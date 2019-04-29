Toggle Menu
Nutrition tips to ensure maximum energy levels when running a marathonhttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fitness/nutrition-tips-to-ensure-maximum-energy-levels-when-running-a-marathon-5693697/

Nutrition tips to ensure maximum energy levels when running a marathon

Refuel, repair, and rehydrate are the cardinal principles of any kind of marathon running. So, make sure you make the right food choices and consume a lot of fluids with these easy health tips.

healthy tips, easy tips, marathon runner, marathon running, nutrition, indianexpress.com
Make sure you make the right food choices and consume a lot of fluids while preparing for a marathon. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Marathons are slowly gaining popularity across all age-groups. Training and nutrition are two of the major factors in the preparation of any marathon event- be it full or half. Therefore, it becomes imperative to keep a track on a well-balanced diet.

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal suggests a few basic guidelines that a marathon runner can follow to meet the nutrition requirement to keep the energy level on maximum.

Slow carbs and complex carbs

Since carbohydrates are the main source of energy during high-intensity activities, they are utilised in the form of glucose within the body and are stored as glycogen. Marathon runners have to fuel the body by consuming slow carbohydrates also known as complex carbs. Sixty to sixty-five per cent of daily calorie intake should be derived from complex carbs like ragi, jowar, bajra, oats, brown rice, wheat pasta, and whole wheat. Not having sufficient resource of either of these two can lead to hypoglycemia, dizziness, and fatigue.

complex carbs, wheat, ragi, brown rice
Sixty to sixty-five per cent of daily calorie intake should be derived from complex carbs. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

High quality protein

Protein should be consumed to derive at least 15-20 per cent of the daily calorie intake because protein helps in rebuilding of muscles and maintenance of lean muscle mass that can provide effective endurance to complete marathon training. Good sources of high quality protein include chicken, fish, soy products like soybeans, soy milk, tofu, and nuggets, dairy products like milk, curd, and cottage cheese, legumes like chickpeas and green peas, nuts like almonds, and seeds like hemp seeds. Certain grains like buckwheat, quinoa, and oats also provide considerable amounts of protein.

Advertising

Healthy fats

Fats are essential macronutrients that provide a concentrated form of energy to enhance performance. However, the focus should be on the consumption of good fats (polyunsaturated fatty acids and monounsaturated fatty acids), like fish, whole eggs, flaxseeds, almonds, walnuts, avocado, olive oil, and chia seeds. The consumption of saturated fats like butter, red meat, poultry with skin, cream, mayonnaise, and margarine should be kept to a minimum or none at all.

Hydration

Fluid deficit can impair running to a great extent. Maintaining hydration is critical for marathon running as dehydration can put an extra strain on the body and can drain you of the required energy. A good hydration practice involves optimum water intake, and consumption of other fluids in the form of buttermilk, vegetable juices and electrolyte balancing sports drinks. Electrolyte balancing is important because as you sweat, you tend to lose out on sodium, chloride, and potassium.

hdration, water health benefits
A good hydration practice involves optimum water intake. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Pre-marathon and post-marathon diet tips

The appropriate pre-marathon meal, consumed one to two hours prior to the event, will provide you with enough fuel to take on the challenge. An extra dose of fibre is recommended as it can prevent any gastrointestinal discomfort during the race. A serving of fruit smoothie, cereal with milk, egg/chicken sandwich with veggies or multigrain toasts with curd are some of the ideal options.

Mid-run fuel is equally essential. For events that are going to last for more than 60 minutes, 15-20 grams of carbs should be consumed every 45 minutes. The carb intake should be diluted with water so it is important to keep sipping water too. Mid-run fuel options include energy gels, chews, and sports drinks. Natural sources include honey, figs, and dates.

For post-recovery, it is essential to consume carbohydrate with dairy along with quality protein within two hours of running. You can consume a banana smoothie, avocado sandwich, curd with cereal and nuts.

SAMPLE DIET PLAN

Keep yourself well hydrated by drinking minimum 3 litres of water and other fluids.

This sample diet plan provides the generic advice/information only. It is not a suggested/recommended diet plan to substitute with any qualified nutritional prescription.
Early Morning (6-7 AM) Soaked almonds (5-6), walnuts (3-4), fig (1), dates (2)
Breakfast

(8:30- 9 AM)

 Egg sandwich (multigrain bread slices – 2 + 2 boiled whole eggs + guacamole spread) + 1 glass low fat milk

Or

Chicken sandwich (multigrain bread slices – 2 + 80 gm boiled skinless chicken + pesto spread) + 1 serving spinach kiwi smoothie
Mid-Day

(11-11:30 AM)

 1 Tender coconut water

or

Vegetable juice blend of apple, beetroot, carrot

Or

1 glass salted buttermilk with mint
Lunch

(1:30-2:00 PM)

 Brown rice vegetable sprouted moong pulao with spinach raita

Or

2-3 wheat+oats chapatti with moong dal and mix vegetable

Or

2 wheat+besan chapatti with boiled chicken gravy and ½ serving rice

Or

Stuffed vegetable+paneer bran wrap with hung curd dip
Evening Supper

(5-5:30 PM)

 Sweet potato chaat with shredded tofu (5-6 pieces)

Or

Homemade granola bar without sugar ( made of oats + peanuts+ jaggery+ chia seeds+ flaxseeds)

Or

1 bowl cubed cantaloupe with pomegranate seeds

Or

Moong and beetroot cutlets (baked or air fried)

Or

1 boiled corn cob
Dinner

(7:30-8:00 PM)

 Grilled salmon gravy (60 gm salmon) with brown rice (100 gm cooked)

or

Whole wheat veg pasta with 50 gm cottage cheese

Or

Rice noodles in chicken soup

Or

Grilled or steamed veggies with 30 gm cooked quinoa
Post dinner

Advertising

(9:30-10:00 PM)

 1 glass golden milk (skimmed milk with ½ teaspoon turmeric)

 

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Practice these yoga asanas in the morning for a healthy day ahead
2 Keep fit during pregnancy with these safe and easy exercises
3 Five easy exercises to relax your sore muscles at work