Nushrratt Bharuccha’s rainy-day home workout is fitness goals

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Inspiring everyone to move, Nushrratt Bharuccha gave a glimpse of her at-home workout amid the Mumbai rains. “Work from home, they said,” she captioned the post on Instagram, alongside a series of pictures and videos that show her exercising with dumbbells.
Appreciating her commitment to fitness, consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal said that her priority for fitness, even on days when you cannot go to the gym, is a mindset that everyone needs to develop. “This is what a sustainable fitness routine is all about,” said Goyal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Goyal said that workouts that combine resistance training, bodyweight movements, and core-focused exercises help improve muscle strength, coordination, and balance. “These exercises, like squats with dumbbells and pushups, engage multiple muscle groups together, allowing the body to move more efficiently and reducing the risk of injuries,” said Goyal.
A major benefit of this style of training is core activation. Goyal noted that a strong core is not only important for visible abdominal definition but also plays a key role in maintaining posture, protecting the spine, improving balance, and supporting almost every daily movement.
“Strength-based workouts are especially important for women because they help preserve lean muscle mass and bone density, support metabolism, and improve insulin sensitivity. Contrary to the misconception that lifting weights makes women bulky, resistance training helps create a stronger and more toned physique,” said Goyal.
However, an effective fitness routine is not only about workouts. “Adequate protein intake, balanced nutrition, hydration, sleep, and recovery are equally important for muscle repair and long-term progress,” said Goyal.
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What Nushrratt Bharuccha’s fitness routine reinforces is that sustainable fitness is about training the body to become stronger, more capable, and resilient.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.