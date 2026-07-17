Nushrratt Bharuccha’s rainy-day home workout is fitness goals

Inspiring everyone to move, Nushrratt Bharuccha gave a glimpse of her at-home workout amid the Mumbai rains. “Work from home, they said,” she captioned the post on Instagram, alongside a series of pictures and videos that show her exercising with dumbbells.

Appreciating her commitment to fitness, consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal said that her priority for fitness, even on days when you cannot go to the gym, is a mindset that everyone needs to develop. “This is what a sustainable fitness routine is all about,” said Goyal.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.