‘Nothing is more critical than health and well-being’: Sayani Gupta

While working out at home amid the pandemic, actor Sayani Gupta is motivating and pushing herself towards achieving her fitness goals.

In a long post on social media alongside a mirror selfie, the Pagglait actor shared how the ongoing pandemic made her realise the importance of being healthy. “The pandemic has been hard for everyone. And made me incredibly grateful for every little thing but also taught me that nothing is more critical than health and well being. No amount of work or money or social obligation,” she expressed.

Sayani shared she is currently focussing on self-love by doing things that are “good for me, make me happy and [keep me] completely at peace.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sayani (@sayanigupta)

Talking about her schedule, the 35-year-old wrote, “I eat right, cook for myself, workout and do yoga everyday, read, bird watch, journal, sing, nap, do all that and much more.. all for the self. And with no pressure whatsoever.”

“Sometimes I daydream about that chocolate cake slice.. tell myself…one day…soon…that will happen too,” she further wrote.

Earlier, Sayani took to Instagram to share some of the yoga asanas she practises. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sayani (@sayanigupta)