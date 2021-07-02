scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 02, 2021
Most Read

‘Nothing is more critical than health and well-being’: Sayani Gupta

Sayani shared she is currently focussing on self-love by doing things that are “good for me, make me happy and [keep me] completely at peace.”

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 2, 2021 7:10:32 pm
sayani guptaSayani Gupta shared an inspirational post on health and fitness on social media. (Source: sayanigupta/Instagram)

While working out at home amid the pandemic, actor Sayani Gupta is motivating and pushing herself towards achieving her fitness goals.

In a long post on social media alongside a mirror selfie, the Pagglait actor shared how the ongoing pandemic made her realise the importance of being healthy. “The pandemic has been hard for everyone. And made me incredibly grateful for every little thing but also taught me that nothing is more critical than health and well being. No amount of work or money or social obligation,” she expressed.

Sayani shared she is currently focussing on self-love by doing things that are “good for me, make me happy and [keep me] completely at peace.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sayani (@sayanigupta)

Also Read |‘Happy & healed’: Sayani Gupta shows love for yoga, performs asana in latest post

Talking about her schedule, the 35-year-old wrote, “I eat right, cook for myself, workout and do yoga everyday, read, bird watch, journal, sing, nap, do all that and much more.. all for the self. And with no pressure whatsoever.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Sometimes I daydream about that chocolate cake slice.. tell myself…one day…soon…that will happen too,” she further wrote.

Earlier, Sayani took to Instagram to share some of the yoga asanas she practises. Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sayani (@sayanigupta)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sayani (@sayanigupta)

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Rakul Preet’s style is simple, effortless and accessible; here’s proof

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 02: Latest News

Advertisement